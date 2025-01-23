Grassroots sport calls for extra assist to avoid an own goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grassroots sport has called for more backing in order to avert the risk that many community hubs in Northern Ireland will be lost to economic pressures.

New research from leading charity Sported in conjunction with home security company Ring has found that 81 per cent of clubs and groups believe there isn’t enough investment into grassroots sport to back its impact at a community level.

More than one third of those surveyed (36%) confirm that young people in their group have disengaged from, or reduced participation in, sport and physical activity over the past six months because they can no longer afford it. One in five said young people in their communities face inequitable access to sporting opportunities and activities.

Travel was cited as a major factor with 46 per cent citing it as a barrier to taking part. While almost half of respondents (45%) stated that the availability of facilities is a significant challenge.

Affordability of facilities and accessibility are main concerns for local clubs

Affordability for those renting facilities (38%), maintenance and upkeep (51%) and running costs (38%) for those owning their own facilities were also reported as significant challenges.

When asked what they would raise with the nation’s Sports Minister, five key themes emerged in the Sported/Ring research.

Increasing funding for grassroots and community sport

creating a more equitable funding model with more focus on community groups and their needs (as well as a wider variety of activities and sports)

the affordability and accessibility of venues and facilities

governmental awareness of the benefits of community sport and physical activity on all aspects of young people’s lives

expanding opportunities for participation across communities

“Grassroots sport is an extraordinary tool for change in our communities and its impact shouldn’t be underestimated,” said Sarah Kaye, CEO of Sported.

Drop out rates from community sport are increasing among young people

“They may deliver the next Rhys McLenaghan or Hannah Scott. However groups and clubs do not always get the recognition they deserve from government in creating real opportunities for our young people.

“All of them are addressing the challenge of cultivating a healthier society across Northern Ireland. But they are also incredibly effective in addressing challenges such as community cohesion, inclusion, crime prevention and employability.

“By empowering grassroots sport and investing into the ecosystem around it, there is a real return through sowing the seeds for a level playing field for our next generation, on and off the court or pitch.”

The research from Sported, who support around 300 grassroots groups around NI, highlights an increased recognition of the role that these organisations play in delivering social impact for young people.

“They are taking part in activities as a group which helps them emotionally in that they feel part of something or a sense of belonging,” said Declan Donnelly of Con Magees GAC in Ballymena. “Even those who may not be deemed ‘sporty’ can play a number of other roles which helps their sense of belonging.”