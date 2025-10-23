Mark Allen and Jordan Brown both made it through to the last 16 of their home professional event after securing contrasting victories on Wednesday night at the 2025 Northern Ireland Open.

Having whitewashed reigning world champion Zhao Xintong in the opening round on Sunday, Brown registered consecutive clean sweep wins as he dismissed Ashley Hugill 4-0 along with breaks of 73 and 94.

Former Welsh Open champion Brown has endured a frustrating 18 months on the World Snooker Tour, with this run at the Waterfront Hall representing his first last 16 appearance in a ranking event since the International Championship in November 2023.

Brown - who is now the furthest he’s ever been in this competition - will likely have to be at his best for his next assignment as he tackles the in-form Shaun Murphy who booked his berth earlier in the day.

Mark Allen is through to the last 16 of the 2025 Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Playing on the main match table next to Brown was his friend and practise partner Allen who once again survived a deciding frame finish to advance and keep alive his latest hopes of a hat-trick of Northern Ireland Open titles after back-to-back glories in 2021 and 2022.

Facing world number 38 Ben Woollaston, Allen hit century breaks of 100 and 135 in successive frames to take a 3-2 lead before his opponent fashioned an 80 break in forcing the contest all the way.

However, former world number one Allen eventually emerged from a nervy deciding frame with the verdict to stretch his 100% record in Home Nations Series events this season after winning the English Open last month. His last seven match wins in the Series have come via a final frame climax.

Allen sets up a blockbuster tie with Aaron Hill on Thursday that pitches together the respective number ones from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The player who Allen ousted in the Brentwood final a few weeks ago, and defeated in the Belfast title showpiece in 2022, Zhou Yuelong is aiming for another deep run in the capital city this week as he crafted runs of 64 and 73 in eliminating David Grace with a 4-2 win.

It was a late start for reigning and defending champion Kyren Wilson at the Waterfront on Wednesday night, but the world number two began very well with breaks of 135 and 93 before later completing a 4-1 win over Ryan Day. Next up for Wilson is He Guoqiang.

Ali Carter will be breathing a sigh of relief as he resisted a comeback from opponent Jimmy Robertson.

The six-time ranking event champion was cruising at 3-0 up having constructed sequences of 64, 132 and 62, but former European Masters champion Robertson battled back, taking the next three frames to level at 3-3.

Carter - who shaded youngster Stan Moody on the colours in a final frame ending on Tuesday - got the job done in style, though, with a 135 in the decider.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mark Selby's bid to complete the Home Nations Series 'Full House' is over after he was eliminated by Jack Lisowski.

Selby was aiming to become the first player to achieve the unique feat of winning all four Home Nations events having secured titles at the English, Scottish, and Welsh Opens in recent years.

The four-time world champion took the opening frame on the final black but world number 29 Lisowski responded with breaks of 61, 103 and 51 as he strung together the next three frames for a 3-1 lead.

An effort of 65 in frame six kept Selby's hopes afloat as he reduced the gap to one, however Lisowski followed suit with a 65 of his own in the next frame to record an impressive 4-2 win.

A six-time ranking event runner-up - with the last of those finals coming in 2021 - 34-year-old Lisowski is arguably the best player on the World Snooker Tour without a ranking crown on his CV.

In recent times Lisowski - whose father passed away unexpectedly earlier this year - has gone down the pecking order; his last semi-final appearance was at this event two years ago when he lost 6-1 to Chris Wakelin.

Jack-Pot's return this season, so far, has been modest with just one last 16 appearance (English Open) to his name, although this week represents another opportunity for him to realise his big breakthrough.

In what promises to be a mouth-watering last 16 encounter on Thursday, Lisowski will meet fellow quick cueist Thepchaiya Un-Nooh after the Thai ace rattled in runs of 51, 51, 69 and 94 as he dispatched Mark Davis, 4-1, during the morning session in Belfast.

Elsewhere across the opening sessions on day four in the capital, He Guoqiang defeated Wu Yize 4-2 in an all-Chinese clash, posting breaks of 77 and 120 in the final two frames.

Another Chinese star into the round of 16 of this £550,400 tournament is Si Jiahui who whitewashed Stephen Maguire 4-0 along with a trio of half-centuries.

Si - who has recently been nudged outside of the world's top 16 rankings - is set to face John Higgins next.

Three-times a Home Nations Series event winner, Gary Wilson survived a dramatic black ball deciding frame finish in the opening round earlier this week against Chang Bingyu. In his latest Belfast assignment, Wilson crafted contributions of 70, 50 and 79 as he saw off Martin O'Donnell 4-2 in a re-run of the 2024 Welsh Open final.

Wilson sets up a date with world number one Judd Trump in the last 16.

The world's most in-form player, Shaun Murphy, stays on track for The Alex Higgins Trophy and £100,000 top prize later this week as he compiled breaks of 68, 81, 82 and 60 in a 4-2 win over Elliot Slessor.

Murphy is aiming for three finals in-a-row having won last month's British Open and been runner-up at the Wuhan Open at the start of last week.