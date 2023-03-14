Henderson started in the second row in the Scottish capital as Ireland took a step closer to the Grand Slam - but he only lasted 23 minutes and had to be replaced after getting injured making a tackle.

The initial prognosis was not good as Andy Farrell in his post-match press conference revealed Henderson already had his arm in a cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bad news was confirmed when the IRFU stated that Henderson would have surgery on his fractured forearm yesterday, immediately ruling him out of Saturday’s showdown with England in Dublin.

Ulster's Iain Henderson

As well as missing the European clash, Henderson is unlikely to feature in Ulster’s three remaining URC championship games against the Bulls, Dragons and Edinburgh.

The playoffs start on the weekend of May 6 with the semi-final the following week. The final takes place end of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fractured forearm is the latest in a long catalogue of injuries which has plagued the two-time British and Irish Lions tourist.

Henderson didn’t get any game time on Ireland’s tour to New Zealand in the summer after suffering a knee injury just days after landing and was forced to fly home early.

Henderson took the opportunity on the sidelines to have some running repairs done and went under the knife to have a fractured fusion against the bone on his thumb fixed.

It was decided not to rush the Ulster skipper back and he missed the Autumn internationals, making his seasonal debut against Zebre at the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson has only played seven times for Ulster this season and missed both European games against Sale.

Henderson, who turned 31 in February, is out of contract when his current deal signed two years ago runs out five weeks before the World Cup kicks off in France in early September.