Eight Ulster players have been selected by Mark Tumilty for his 18-strong Ireland panel to contest January’s Olympic Qualifiers.

Ireland men's head coach Mark Tumilty. (Photo by Adrian Boehm)

Sean Murray, Matty Nelson, Johnny McKee, Tim Cross, Peter McKibbin, Jonny Lynch, Michael Robson and Kyle Marshall will be attempting to help Ireland’s final push for a place in the Paris Olympics.

Ireland – currently ranked 13th in the world – have Pool A fixtures against Belgium (ranked second), Japan (ranked 15th) and Ukraine (ranked 29th). Hosts Spain (ranked eighth), Korea (ranked 10th), Austria (ranked 19th) and Egypt (ranked 20th) make up Pool B.

Ireland will be chasing one of three Paris qualification spots in Valencia from January 13-21.

“It has been a tough selection process, and I feel for those players that have not been selected,” said Ireland men's head coach Tumilty. "I am very pleased with the squad selected and feel that if we can produce our best hockey we have an opportunity to achieve our objectives. This is the most experienced squad selected in recent years and I feel that experience will be vital in Valencia.

"I look forward to finalising our preparation over the next few weeks, before flying to Valencia for a week’s training before the tournament starts. It is a great challenge for this group of players but one I look forward to seeing them embrace."

Lisa Jacob, the Hockey Ireland high-performance director, added: "There has been steady and consistent preparation over several years for this tournament. As a result, the 18 selected players will represent the squad that is now demonstrating great strength and depth, with high competition for places.

"Olympic Qualification is an exciting opportunity, and the team are very well prepared to perform when it matters most."

Ireland women’s squad announcement for the Olympic Qualifiers in January has been scheduled before the end of December.