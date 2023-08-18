News you can trust since 1737
Ireland open EuroHockey Championships campaign with 3-0 loss to England

​Ireland began their Pool B campaign at the EuroHockey Championships in Moenchengladbach with a 3-0 defeat to old rivals England.
By Sports Staff
Published 18th Aug 2023, 21:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 21:11 BST

Conceding a penalty stroke as early as the 8th minute, Grace Balsdon made no mistake to put England 1-0 ahead.

Ireland were reduced to 10 temporarily when Sarah McAuley was green carded in the 11th minute but they did not capitalize on their numerical advantage.

England increased their lead in the second quarter when Tess Howard scored from open play in the 21st minute. It was still 2-0 at half time.

Ireland started with defeat to England on Friday. PIC: Hockey IrelandIreland started with defeat to England on Friday. PIC: Hockey Ireland
Ireland started with defeat to England on Friday. PIC: Hockey Ireland
Liz Murphy replaced Ayeisha McFerran between the posts for the second half but by the end of quarter three there had been no further scoring.

England had been reduced to 10 players temporarily following Lily Walker’s green card in the 42nd minute.

Hannah Martin grabbed a third goal for England from open play in the 48th minute which was the only goal of the fourth quarter.

Goalscorer Tess Howard reduced her team to ten players for the final few minutes of the game was yellow carded.

There was no jeopardy involved for England however as they ran out 3-0 winners.

Ireland will continue their campaign on Saturday when they take on Scotland, who lost out 4-0 to Germany, before facing the hosts on Tuesday.

Italy, Belgium, Spain and Netherlands are competing in Group A.

ENGLAND: Sabbie Heesh (GK), Lizzie Neal, Hollie Pearne-Webb (C), Grace Balsdon, Lily Owsley, Flora Peel, Laura Roper, Sophie Hamilton, Hannah Martin, Izzy Petter, Ellie Rayer

SUBS: Olivia Hamilton, Fiona Crackles, Lily Walker, Alex Malzer, Tess Howard, Holly Hunt

IRELAND: Ayeisha Mc Ferran (GK), Sarah McAuley, Roisín Upton, Elena Neill, Naomi Carroll, Charlotte Beggs, Caitlin Sherin, Sarah Torrans, Kathryn Mullan (C), Sarah Hawkshaw, Naomi Carroll, Niamh Carey,

SUBS: Liz Murphy (GK), Deirdre Duke, Michelle Carey, Hannah McLoughlin, Ellen Curran, Caoimhe Perdue, Katie McKee

