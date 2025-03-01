Ireland with perfect record on the line in Chile for shot at Nations Cup glory
Groups wins across Pool B against Scotland, New Zealand and Korea have left Gareth Grundie’s squad with a tally of six goals scored and none conceded before lining out against USA (Saturday, 7pm UK time).
The Santiago meeting will set Ireland up against the USA squad boasting two wins – against Canada and Japan, respectively - and a draw with the hosts over Pool A.
Grundie, following the Korea win to close the group, said: “We probably left a few chances out there on the field but three wins, three clean sheets and winning the Pool - we'll take as a real positive and take it to the semi-final...we have been following Pool A all along and have most of the homework done.”
It marks a first official clash between the sides since Ireland secured silver over the Hockey Women’s World Cup in 2018, following a Pool B meeting won by 3-1 on the march to runners-up spot.
Chile and New Zealand will face off in the second last-four clash (Saturday, 9.30pm UK time) for a shot at showpiece success on Sunday.
IRELAND: Charlotte Beggs, Niamh Carey, Michelle Carey, Naomi Carroll, Ellen Curran, Christina Hamill, Sarah Hawkshaw, Emily Kealy, Sarah McAuley, Ayeisha McFerran, Hannah McLoughlin, Katie Mullan, Elizabeth Murphy, Elena Neill, Caoimhe Perdue, Mikayla Power, Sarah Torrans, Roisin Upton.