Ireland will face USA this weekend in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup semi-finals. (Photo by WORLDSPORTPICS RODRIGO JARAMILLO)

​Ireland women head into the weekend FIH Hockey Nations Cup semi-finals aiming to extend a perfect record in Chile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Groups wins across Pool B against Scotland, New Zealand and Korea have left Gareth Grundie’s squad with a tally of six goals scored and none conceded before lining out against USA (Saturday, 7pm UK time).

The Santiago meeting will set Ireland up against the USA squad boasting two wins – against Canada and Japan, respectively - and a draw with the hosts over Pool A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grundie, following the Korea win to close the group, said: “We probably left a few chances out there on the field but three wins, three clean sheets and winning the Pool - we'll take as a real positive and take it to the semi-final...we have been following Pool A all along and have most of the homework done.”

It marks a first official clash between the sides since Ireland secured silver over the Hockey Women’s World Cup in 2018, following a Pool B meeting won by 3-1 on the march to runners-up spot.

Chile and New Zealand will face off in the second last-four clash (Saturday, 9.30pm UK time) for a shot at showpiece success on Sunday.