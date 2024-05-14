Ireland Women are preparing for the FIH Nations Cup in Spain next month. PIC: Hockey Ireland

Interim head coach Facu Quiroga has named Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming FIH Nations Cup in Spain.

Quiroga took charge of the team following Sean Dancer’s departure from the head coach role after missing out on Olympic qualification and his first match will be a warm-up game against Italy in Antwerp on Friday as preparations continue for next month’s Nations Cup.

Ireland have been drawn in Group A alongside Korea, Italy and Spain with goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran set to miss the tournament due to injury while Katie Mullan will continue to captain the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ll have five warm-up games – vs Italy (May 17), Belgium (May 18), India (May 20), Chile (May 29) and New Zealand (May 31) – before the main action starts against hosts Spain in Terrassa on Monday, June 3.

Ireland will face Italy on June 4 and Korea on June 6. The place matches get underway at that stage and the format is the third-placed team in Pool A (Ireland’s group) plays the fourth-placed team in Pool B and the fourth-placed team in Pool A plays the third-placed team in Pool B in the 5th/8th placed play-offs. The top two in each pool are deemed semi-finalists.

Pool B is made up of Japan, Chile, Canada and New Zealand with the competition contributing ranking points which could impact Ireland’s current standing – which is 11th at the moment – as they look to secure qualification for tournaments at European and World Cup level.

Ireland squad: Elizabeth Murphy, Holly Micklem, Sarah McAuley, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Elena Neill, Ellen Curran, Caoimhe Perdue, Michelle Carey, Sarah Hawkshaw, Charlotte Beggs, Christina Hamill, Katie McKee, Niamh Carey, Katie Mullan (captain), Naomi Carroll, Sarah Torrans, Siofra O’Brien.