As Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan soaked in his golden Olympic Games moment after storming to pommel horse victory on Saturday, parents Tracy and Danny reflected on a journey of “dedication and sacrifice” that started over 17 years prior.

McClenaghan delivered a flawless routine in Paris, banishing the demons of Tokyo where he fell off the apparatus to fulfil his childhood dream and become Northern Ireland’s seventh Olympic gold medallist.

The 25-year-old, who is a two-time world champion, was expected to battle for the podium’s top spot, but the challenge was thrown down by Nariman Kurbanov – the Kazakhstan athlete scored a whopping 15.433 in the final’s first act – but McClenaghan held his nerve on the biggest stage, responding with 15.533 to further cement his legacy as one of the nation’s sporting greats.

Joining Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan and Hannah Scott as Northern Ireland celebrated four golds in the space of days after waiting 36 years for another, McClenaghan completed a lifetime ambition which started as a promising gymnast at Rathgael GC in Bangor aged six.

Team Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan (gold), Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov (silver) and USA's Stephen Nedoroscik (bronze) during the medal ceremony for the Men's Pommel Horse Final during the Artistic Gymnastics at the Bercy Arena on the eighth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Having been a constant source of support throughout his athletic endeavours, Tracy and Danny watched on with immense pride inside Paris’ Bercy Arena as their son savoured every second.

"I just can't believe it - it all feels a bit surreal to be honest,” Tracy told RTE Sport. “I knew this day would come some time...we're just over the moon for him because so much hard work has gone into this.

"People often say it's four years of hard work to get to an Olympics, but Rhys has been working for this day since he was eight...it has been a lifetime of dedication and sacrifice to get this one moment and we couldn't be happier for him.

"He has nerves of steel. I just thought this morning if Rhys can hold his nerve and go into an arena like that and do a routine like that then we need to stay calm and enjoy it as best we can.

"It was amazing - it couldn't have been a better final. I'll enjoy watching it back because I'm not even sure I watched some of it. I still haven't watched Tokyo, but I will watch this one over and over again!"

Danny added: "It's amazing...I can't believe he's done it and at the same time I think 'of course he's done it' because that's the way he is. He's fantastic. It's brilliant."

The emotion swept over McClenaghan as victory was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, clinching the medal tightly on the podium as tears rolled down his cheek, and Tracy says it’s hard to explain just how much work goes into winning gold.

"It's his lifetime goal and that's what it means - it'll mean the world to him,” she added. “Every time he looked emotional and the camera went on it just made me emotional because I know how much it means to him and how much work has gone into it.