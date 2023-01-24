Josh McErlean in action in his Hyundai i20 at the Monte Carlo rally.

The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver kick-started his 2023 World Rally Championship WRC2 campaign with a confidence-boosting performance in his PCRS Rallysport-run Hyundai i20.

The Kilrea prospect set a string of impressive stage times along the way as he linked up with John Rowan in the co-driver’s seat for the first time.

“I was really encouraged with our approach and progression throughout the weekend,” said the 23-year-old.

Kilrea's Josh McErlean competed in the Monte Carlo Rally for the first time over the weekend.

“There is no other rally like it and it was a huge privilege to be contesting the event that I have always dreamt of as a youngster.

“It was a surprise that the roads were as dry as they were and that gave a different element to the event but there was still plenty to catch you out, so we kept our heads down and pushed on where we could.

“As the event progressed, we found our rhythm and that showed in the stage times, which improved consistently day by day.”

Two stages on Thursday night opened proceedings and McErlean enjoyed a clean run in the sub-zero temperatures. Friday would require precision driving thanks to a lack of mid-day service and once again the Hyundai driver returned to Monaco with a progressive set of stage times behind him.

Sadly, an exhaust issue on Saturday’s second test would force McErlean out, but he would return under Super-Rally on the final day, picking up the pace as the day progressed to set the 16th fastest time overall and a fifth fastest class stage time on the Wolf Power Stage to round out the event.

“It was a shame about our Saturday retirement but there are plenty of positives to draw from the weekend,” he said.

"It was an exceptional experience and it was great to see so many Irish flags flying out on the stages to cheer us on.