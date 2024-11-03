Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock says December’s Darts World Championship is his primary focus after winning the Players Championship 30 in Leicester.

The 23-year-old beat Jonny Clayton 8-7 in the final to earn his third PDC ranking title this year.

Rock has been in excellent form on the ProTour, securing his maiden European Tour title after also beating Clayton in the Dutch Darts Championship in May.

The former PDC Youth world champion, who will next be in action at the Grand Slam of Darts from November 9 prior to the world Championships at the Ally Pally, hopes to bring his form on to the big stage in the major TV tournaments.

“My TV performances in the last two years have been disappointing, but that will change,” said Rock.

“I don’t know why it hasn’t been happening on the big stage, because I’m not doing anything different.

“I’m not feeling nervous up there, but things will change, and the one I am most focused for is the World Championship.”

Rock climbed to 15th in the world rankings after winning the final Players event of the year, when he averaged 102 to see off a stubborn Cayton, nailing a 118 checkout in the very last leg.

Reflecting on his victory, he said: “That was a very, very tough game.

“That is why Jonny is one of the best players in the world. He just doesn’t go away.

“He knows what to do, how to do it and when to do it. He came back brilliantly there, but thankfully I hit that 118 checkout.”

Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price has failed to qualify for this year’s tournament.

The 2018, 2019 and 2021 winner was forced to enter qualifying after he missed out on automatic entry, which is an indictment of his decline.

Players who reach the final of a televised event in the preceding 12 months gain automatic qualification, as well as some top performers in the European Tour and Players Championship.

But the Welshman missed the cut and then lost to world number 56 Mickey Mansell in Friday’s qualifying.

It will raise further questions about Price’s future in the sport as he has hinted he may retire soon.

Danny Noppert, James Wade and Ross Smith were among those who made it through in Leicester.