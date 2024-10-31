Josh Rock won the final PDC ProTour event of the season by claiming glory in the Players Championship 30 in Leicester.

The Northern Irishman claimed a third ranking title of the year, and second in the Players Championship, after beating Jonny Clayton in an epic final.

Rock took out 118 to seal the deciding leg and earn an 8-7 win and a £15,000 prize.

He also finished joint seventh on the Players Championship order of merit after the final floor event, with the top 64 heading to the Players Championship Finals in Minehead next month.