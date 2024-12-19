Kilrea's Josh McErlean ready to seize 'dream' chance to compete at top level in World Rally Championship
The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver will compete in a Ford Puma Rally 1 co-driven by fellow Academy member Eoin Treacy.
McErlean will become Northern Ireland’s first WRC driver since Kris Meeke in 2019 and the late Craig Breen in 2023.
The 25-year-old will undertake a full 14-round campaign next season, starting with the legendary Rallye Monte Carlo from January 23-26.
Last year McErlean contested the WRC2 series, the second tier of the sport’s premier rallying championships, and clinched a best result of second place in Portugal.
He has hailed the opportunity to make the step up to the main class next year as a “dream come true”.
“Joining M-Sport Ford next year to drive the Puma Rally1 in the World Rally Championship is truly a dream come true,” said McErlean.
“I’ve always aspired to compete at the highest level of motorsport, and now that opportunity is becoming a reality. I’m incredibly excited to be working with such a professional and dedicated team, and Eoin and I are ready to give it everything.
“This is a massive step in my career, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved— Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, John Coyne, supporters, family, and the team—for making this possible. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel.”
Richard Millener, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Principal, said he was delighted to be able to offer McErlean the “once-in-a-lifetime chance”.
“M-Sport is renowned for giving opportunities to up-and-coming talents in the sport,” he said.
“With the backing of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, that is exactly what we will be doing for Josh and Eoin. 2025 will be a huge challenge for them both, but a once in a lifetime chance to show the world that they have what it takes to forge a career at the pinnacle of the sport.
“We need to continue to invest in new and emerging talent in the WRC, I am proud to be able to give another two guys the chance to do this.
“The targets and expectations for the year will be very sensible, but I know that the team and all the Irish fans will be behind the pairing and this opportunity for them.”