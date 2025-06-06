Mark Adair set to make Ireland return ahead of West Indies Twenty20 series

Northern Knights all-rounder Mark Adair is set to make his return from injury in Ireland’s three-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies, which gets underway on Thursday.

Adair, who has been one of Ireland’s standout stars across recent years, missed their ODI series against the same opposition last month as Paul Stirling’s side drew 1-1 after the second match was abandoned.

The 29-year-old has thrived in the shortest format in international cricket, named in the ICC’s T20I Team of the Year in 2023 after reaching the 100 wicket milestone – he has since moved on to 127 in 88 matches.

While Adair, who plays his club cricket for Lisburn, is a welcome return for Ireland. they’ve been impacted by the loss of Craig Young, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany with the trio replaced by Tim Tector, Stephen Doheny and Gavin Hoey.

“It’s been a trying period of late, with some unfortunate injuries sidelining a number of our key players,” said Andrew White, National Men’s Selector. “Both the recent ODI series, and this month’s T20I series, against West Indies have really tested the strength of depth in our talent pool.

“While we never like to see a player injured, such circumstances do offer an opportunity for other players to step up and demonstrate their talent.

“With the next Men’s T20 World Cup approaching in February 2026, this series is an important part of preparing the squad for the challenge and will serve as a good barometer of where we are at.”

The Northern Knights have four representatives in the Ireland squad with Adair joined by older brother Ross, captain Stirling and Lisburn team-mate Matthew Humphreys.

Meanwhile, Cricket Ireland have confirmed the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) will officially launch in 2026, rather than this summer as planned, “after extensive consultation with key stakeholders”.

The tournament, which was organised by Cricket Scotland, Cricket Ireland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association, is set to feature six teams, including one based in Belfast, with star names from around the world competing.

It’s not the first time a similar competition has been delayed – the Euro T20 Slam, scheduled for 2019, conducted a draft before being pushed back and ultimately never came to fruition.

“We’re building for the long term,” said Warren Deutrom, Chair of ETPL. “With the right partners, capital and support across the board, 2026 gives us the ideal runway to launch a league that is professional, competitive and built to last.

"With the backing of Rules Sport Tech and the national boards of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, the ETPL is shaping up to be a powerful new force in global cricket.”

Saurav Banerjee, co-owner of ETPL, added: “Our focus has been clear from the start: build it right, with the right people.