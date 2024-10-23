Mark Allen was knocked out of the Northern Ireland Open at the last 32 stage on Wednesday at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast

Antrim’s Mark Allen is out of his home professional event after being ousted 4-3 by Oliver Lines in the last 32 of the 2024 Northern Ireland Open on Wednesday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world number three coasted through his opening match on Monday at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, but failed to produce similar form against Lines – ranked 83rd in the world – and struggled to establish firm control of the tie.

After Lines took the opening frame on the final black ball, Allen - who missed the Wuhan Open earlier this month because of his mother being ill - levelled the encounter with the help of an 87 break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lines - who recently recorded his best result on the World Snooker Tour with a semi-final finish at the British Open - was aided by a 73 as he went back in front, although former UK and Masters champion Allen took the next two to go one frame away from progression.

However, Lines achieved parity and forced a deciding frame where he got across the line in a low-scoring affair to dismiss the local star and keep his very impressive spell of results going.

The 29-year-old has now won four matches in as many days at the venue in Belfast due to having his qualifying matches held over, as they initially clashed with his run to the last four of the aforementioned British Open in Cheltenham.

Elsewhere at the Waterfront on Wednesday, Luca Brecel’s concerns continued as he was eliminated 4-1 by Pang Junxu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former ranking event finalist Pang began strongly as efforts of 63, 71 and 118 assisted him in going 3-0 up. Last year’s World Champion Brecel - who has been back on holiday in between matches in this tournament - got on the board with frame four, but Pang wrapped up victory in the next.

It is the third time this season that Pang has got the better of Brecel in professional competition.

Tom Ford’s hopes of re-entering the world’s top 16 took a dent as the world number 17 went down 4-1 to Lei Peifan. Ford deposited the opening frame, but Lei began a four-frame winning streak with a break of 115.

Recent Wuhan Open semi-finalist Long Zehuang hit a 119 as he moved 2-1 up in his round four match, but opponent Elliot Slessor took the next three frames consecutively - highlighted by a 103 in frame five - to reach the last 16 as a 4-2 victor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welsh Open finalist Martin O’Donnell ended the run of Jimmy White, 4-2.

White led twice early on, but the contest seemed to pivot when he missed in frame four. O’Donnell punished with a run of 103 to level before claiming the following two frames to advance.