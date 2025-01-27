Josh McErlean "realised a dream" with impressive result in his M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1. (Photo: M-Sport)

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Josh McErlean has achieved a career milestone by securing an impressive seventh overall at Rallye Monte Carlo in his M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 debut in the FIA World Rally Championship.

Stepping into the WRC’s premier category, the 25-year-old from Kilrea returned a stellar performance, and along with fellow Academy member co-driver Eoin Treacy, upheld M-Sport honours.

The M-Sport driver faced an unprecedented learning curve as he tackled the unforgiving terrain of Rallye Monte Carlo, which presented unpredictable conditions, including ice, snow, and mud-strewn asphalt.

McErlean not only overcame the usual challenges associated with the season opener but also managed the added difficulties of making his Rally1 debut at this iconic event, widely regarded as one of the toughest rallies on the WRC calendar.

Despite the high stakes and a competitive field of world-class drivers, McErlean rose to the challenge, a legacy of his experience built during an illustrious career through rallies at home in Ireland, the UK and across the globe. A journey that has been nurtured through his involvement with the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, a programme that aims to develop young Irish rally talent and prepare them for the global stage.

“I’ve realised a dream this weekend and it will take a little while to sink in,” McErlean shared after the rally.

“It was quite daunting standing in Casino Square at the start, knowing what was ahead of us, but we had a plan to follow, and it was vital to stick to that throughout. Taking seventh overall is probably better than we had hoped for, and it was mission accomplished for us this week.

“Rallye Monte Carlo is an event every rally driver dreams of tackling, and to compete here in Rally1 machinery for the first time is something truly special. It’s been an incredible learning experience, and I’m thrilled to have secured my first championship points in Rally1 with the best drivers in the world around me.”

McErlean’s performance behind the M-Sport Ford Puma was hailed as the perfect start to a debut season. His seventh-place finish marked a personal milestone, and he expressed gratitude to his team and supporters.

“This result wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support from M-Sport, the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, and everyone who has been part of my journey so far. Eoin was faultless all weekend too, and it’s been a huge step for us both, but I’m excited for what’s to come.”