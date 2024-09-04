Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Newtownards' Barry McClements and Dearbhaile Brady from Feeny made final appearances yesterday evening in the Paris pool.

The Team Ireland swimmers reached the main events of, respectively, the men's 100m backstroke S9 class and women's 50m butterfly S6 class.

McClements recorded 1:50.56 for eighth in the final.

“My turn wasn't great at the halfway point, if that had been fixed it might have been a different result, but it was a quick fast race and I enjoyed it," he said. "It wasn't my main event, so I just concentrated on having a good swim and enjoying it.

Newtownards' Barry McClements representing Team Ireland in the men's 100m backstroke S9 class final at Paris' La Defense Arena. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

"It was great to hear my family and friends cheering me on in the stands.”

McClements had earlier finished the heats pleased with his progress, declaring yesterday morning: “I’m happy, the plan was to get into the final...my form has been building since Tokyo and I’ve been getting faster so I’m happy the hard work is paying off. I’m very happy.”

McClements will return to the water on Friday for the men's 100m butterfly S9 class.

Brady set a Lifetime Best of 37.67 for fifth in the final.

“That went really well, that was a PB for me, so I’m delighted with that," she said. "I’m a lot faster than I was last year, that’s how much I’ve changed.

"I wasn’t too nervous...I decided it’s the final and I didn’t know what was going to happen, so I went out to enjoy it. I’m really happy how I finished.”

Brady, who had previously been on show in the women’s 50m freestyle, said following her morning heat: “I felt very good, better than my 50m freestyle.

"They (nerves) were kind of there in the call room, but not as bad, I was ready to get in there and swim..,it went according to plan, it was fast, I gave it everything.”

Belfast-born Jessica McKenna recorded 10th on her Paralympic Games debut in the 13-strong para-equestrian individual event grade III event on Davidoff 188.

“I feel like it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said the 23-year-old Team Ireland competitor. “You put so much preparation in and then it is over so quickly but I am very happy with that.

"We had just one moment that I’d say got us docked points, but otherwise Davidoff was just great and it was an incredible experience.”

Larne's Claire Taggart was on duty in the boccia mixed team BC1/BC2 class pool C fixtures yesterday against the People's Republic of China and Portugal.

Team GB lost out by 13-1 to the People's Republic of China but recorded a 5-4 victory over Portugal.

The three-person squad next face Indonesia today (10:50am, UK time) in the quarter-finals, with semi-finals scheduled for 4:00pm and the medal fixtures tomorrow at 9:30am and 4:00pm.

"We're delighted to have made it into the quarters after the disappointment of this morning," said Taggart. "To fight back the way we did, I'm so proud of each and every one of us."