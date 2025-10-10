Daryl Gurney was swept aside at the World Grand Prix by Dirk van Duijvenbode

​Northern Ireland pair Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney were both handed 3-0 defeats in the second-round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

​Gurney was on the stage first and was tasked to face Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode, who beat his fellow native Michael Van Gerwen in the last round.

However, it would prove to be a difficult evening for Londonderry man Gurney as van Duijvenbode won the opening eight legs of the contest without reply, before halting any prospect of a Gurney fightback with a magnificent match-winning 158 checkout.

Van Duijvenbode averaged 96.4 to progress to his first televised quarter-final of the season.

Meanwhile, fellow Ulsterman Josh Rock was comfortably beaten by an inspired performance from Gerwyn Price.

The Welshman reeled off eight consecutive legs to sweep aside the Northern Irishman, averaging over 100 in each of the last two sets to maintain his bid for a second double-start crown.

Elsewhere, Luke Littler powered past defending champion Mike De Decker 3-0 to coast into the quarter-finals.

World champion Littler swiftly settled in at the Mattioli Arena, taking the opening set 3-1 with a 98.95 average after De Decker had struggled to get up and running off the double start.

After Littler made it 2-0, De Decker finally got a leg on the board with a hold after Littler spurned a couple of chances to put the set to bed.