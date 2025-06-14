Northern Ireland set up quarter-final clash against the Republic of Ireland at the World Cup of Darts
The Northern Ireland team of Daryl Gurney and Josh Rock saw off their South African counterparts to seal an 8-2 victory.
It marked the first time that Rock and Gurney were paired up for the event as Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan was forced to sit out after appearing every year since the tournament’s inception in 2010.
On the oche, Gurney and Rock made a blistering start by taking the opening two legs as Rock took out 70, before Gurney made it 2-0 by checking out with 41 left.
Both countries then traded legs for 3-1 but Northern Ireland stretched their advantage yet again when Gurney superbly took out 120 to stun the South Africans.
In truth, Northern Ireland should have made it 5-1 but they were punished for missing doubles, allowing South Africa to finish with double 1.
The three leg buffer was quickly restored as Rock saw off 56 and then Northern Ireland put their foot to the pedal as they checked-out 58 and 46 to move within one of victory.
Five match darts were missed but they still had enough time to register the win as Rock hit double 2 for an 8-2 success.
It means they will now face the Republic of Ireland in the quarter-final tomorrow, with the Irish pair beating Switzerland.
