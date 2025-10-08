Josh Rock is through to the second-round of the World Grand Prix

​Northern Ireland pair Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney both prevailed in their first-round matches at this year’s World Grand Prix in Leicester.

​Rock overturned an early deficit to celebrate his maiden victory on the World Grand Prix stage, wrapping up proceedings with a 108 finish in a dramatic final leg against Ryan Joyce.

He will now face Gerwyn Price in the second-round on Thursday after the Welshman defied a rip-roaring start from Ryan Searle to prevail in a deciding-set thriller, converting 94, 104 and 138 combinations to sink the Somerset star.

Gurney – who won the tournament back in 2017 – only lost one leg in overcoming former European Champion Ross Smith.

Standing in his way next is Dirk van Duijvenbode as the Dutchman stunned his fellow countryman Michael Van Gerwen, who suffered a second straight opening round defeat.

Meanwhile, Luke Littler avoided a repeat of last year’s first-round exit despite facing an opponent who hit the highest average in the tournament’s history.

Gian van Veen averaged 106.47 in the double-in, double-out format yet still lost in straight sets to an inspired Littler.

The world champion averaged 105.58 in his 2-0 win, recording finishes of 151 and 144 in a high-quality match that ended with Dutchman Van Veen shaking his head in apparent disbelief.