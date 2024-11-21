Northern Irish athletes secure podium spots at British & Irish Masters Cross Country International in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team Ireland dominated at the recent British & Irish Masters Cross Country International, which was staged in Belfast, winning six of the eight women’s team events and four of the nine men’s events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at the Billy Neill MBE Country Park, races were contested over a 2km circuit, which was mostly uphill for the opening half before a pacey second half – a set-up which was enjoyed by the vast majority of entrants.

England have tended to dominate this five-team event since it began in 1988, but in recent times haven’t been able to attract some of their best masters runners to the Cross Country International.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside their team success, Ireland also won nine golds to England’s eight with a single title for Wales and Scotland and will be looking to defend the crown in 12 months time when the competition moves to Leeds.

Former Olympian Tommy Hughes (right) from Maghera finished fourth in his event. (Photo by Steven Smythe/Athletics Weekly)

Former Olympian Tommy Hughes, from Maghera and representing Team Ireland, finished fourth in the M60 event with World Masters 5000m and 10km champion Andrew Leach taking gold.

There was success for hosts Northern Ireland in the Women’s Open W55 as F Prue secured victory in a time of 25:28 and J Gallagher won the men’s 6km race, finishing first after completing the course in 27 minutes.

In the team events, Northern Ireland finished fourth in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the standout performances from local athletes included Eamon White matching his second-placed finish of 2019 in the M55 event, producing a strong last lap to overtake England’s Tim Hartley.

Terry Eakin, who had previously won M65 and M70 gold, missed out on top spot of the M75 podium by just one second to Ireland’s Martin McEvilly while Lawrence Johnston claimed M65 bronze.