Northern Irish athletes secure podium spots at British & Irish Masters Cross Country International in Belfast
Held at the Billy Neill MBE Country Park, races were contested over a 2km circuit, which was mostly uphill for the opening half before a pacey second half – a set-up which was enjoyed by the vast majority of entrants.
England have tended to dominate this five-team event since it began in 1988, but in recent times haven’t been able to attract some of their best masters runners to the Cross Country International.
Alongside their team success, Ireland also won nine golds to England’s eight with a single title for Wales and Scotland and will be looking to defend the crown in 12 months time when the competition moves to Leeds.
Former Olympian Tommy Hughes, from Maghera and representing Team Ireland, finished fourth in the M60 event with World Masters 5000m and 10km champion Andrew Leach taking gold.
There was success for hosts Northern Ireland in the Women’s Open W55 as F Prue secured victory in a time of 25:28 and J Gallagher won the men’s 6km race, finishing first after completing the course in 27 minutes.
In the team events, Northern Ireland finished fourth in both the men’s and women’s categories.
Some of the standout performances from local athletes included Eamon White matching his second-placed finish of 2019 in the M55 event, producing a strong last lap to overtake England’s Tim Hartley.
Terry Eakin, who had previously won M65 and M70 gold, missed out on top spot of the M75 podium by just one second to Ireland’s Martin McEvilly while Lawrence Johnston claimed M65 bronze.
Historically, Northern Irish athlete Karen Marshall has more won the third-most British & Irish Masters Cross Country International women’s races (nine) of all-time, only behind England’s Angela Copson (14) and Irish athlete Carmel Parnell (11).
