Pegasus won the Denman Shield by beating Ulster Elks with a 2-1 scoreline. (Photo by Ulster Hockey/Patrick Campbell)

Pegasus’ third consecutive Denman Shield delight allowed the club to extend a record haul in the competition to 31 wins.

Success at Comber Road over Ulster Elks arrived off Pegasus goals by Lucy McKee and Sophie McDowell, with the consolation from Nieve Caldwell.

McKee made it 1-0 on 14 minutes by converting a rebound at the near post after Pegasus’ initial strike off a penalty corner was blocked.

McDowell increased the Pegasus advantage by collecting possession on the right wing, cutting in and steering a reverse strike from the top of the circle into the bottom corner.

Caldwell converted a reverse strike home off the crossbar after 47 minutes from an unmarked position at the top of the circle.