Pegasus wrap up Denman Shield treble with defeat of Ulster Elks
Success at Comber Road over Ulster Elks arrived off Pegasus goals by Lucy McKee and Sophie McDowell, with the consolation from Nieve Caldwell.
McKee made it 1-0 on 14 minutes by converting a rebound at the near post after Pegasus’ initial strike off a penalty corner was blocked.
McDowell increased the Pegasus advantage by collecting possession on the right wing, cutting in and steering a reverse strike from the top of the circle into the bottom corner.
Caldwell converted a reverse strike home off the crossbar after 47 minutes from an unmarked position at the top of the circle.
"It was good...always good winning a trophy at the end of the season, the last match of the season too,” said Pegasus coach Phil Rankin across Ulster Hockey social media. “It’s been a tough one, so it’s really good for everybody to just finish on a wee bit of a high.”
