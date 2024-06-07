Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean says she 'had every faith' she would qualify for 1500m final of the European Athletics Championship in Rome
The 32-year-old finished third in her heat after posting a time of 4:06.81.
Mageean was placed behind Great Britain's Jemma Reekie in first (4:06.68) and Italy's Ludovica Cavalli (4:06.76) in second.
Speaking to Athletics Ireland after the heat, Mageean insisted finishing in the top six and qualifying for Sunday's final was her sole aim.
"I am happy with that," she said.
"Aim was to be top six and I'm top six, so I'm through to the final and that's all I had to do.
"I wanted to stay out of trouble...I saw there when I was walking through that one of the girls fell in that second round.
"That's the biggest risk that you'll get caught up in something, so I was trying to stay out of it. You have to keep your wits about you when you're in the pack of 15.
"I had every faith no matter where I was in the field that I'd come through and be in that top six.
"I felt prepared for whatever tactics unfolded out there.
"I'll get the fuel in, a good night's sleep and get cracking on Sunday."
