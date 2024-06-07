Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean says she 'had every faith' she would qualify for 1500m final of the European Athletics Championship in Rome

By Johnny McNabb
Published 7th Jun 2024, 16:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean insists she is "happy" after qualifying for the 1500m final of the European Athletics Championship in Rome.

The 32-year-old finished third in her heat after posting a time of 4:06.81.

Mageean was placed behind Great Britain's Jemma Reekie in first (4:06.68) and Italy's Ludovica Cavalli (4:06.76) in second.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Athletics Ireland after the heat, Mageean insisted finishing in the top six and qualifying for Sunday's final was her sole aim.

Ireland's Ciara Mageean has qualified for the 1500m final of the European Athletics Championships in RomeIreland's Ciara Mageean has qualified for the 1500m final of the European Athletics Championships in Rome
Ireland's Ciara Mageean has qualified for the 1500m final of the European Athletics Championships in Rome

"I am happy with that," she said.

"Aim was to be top six and I'm top six, so I'm through to the final and that's all I had to do.

"I wanted to stay out of trouble...I saw there when I was walking through that one of the girls fell in that second round.

"That's the biggest risk that you'll get caught up in something, so I was trying to stay out of it. You have to keep your wits about you when you're in the pack of 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I had every faith no matter where I was in the field that I'd come through and be in that top six.

"I felt prepared for whatever tactics unfolded out there.

"I'll get the fuel in, a good night's sleep and get cracking on Sunday."

Related topics:PortaferryRomeItalyGreat Britain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.