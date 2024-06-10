Portaferry’s Ciara Mageean celebrates gold over the women’s 1500m final at the European Championships. (Photo by AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Portaferry’s ​Ciara Mageean felt “words can’t even come close” after securing European gold in Italy yesterday across the women’s 1500m final.

​It marked a first major title triumph of her career and a significant boost for the 32-year-old heading into the summer Olympic Games in France.

Mageean, a previous European medal winner with bronze and silver, finished in 4 minutes 4.66 seconds thanks to a determined run which featured a push through a small gap in the closing stages on the path to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Words can't even come close...everybody back home knows how long I've been doing this and how hard I've been trying,” said Mageen on RTE during her post-race interview. "Out on that track today, super-nervous but with a plan and a mission.

"When I was getting a bit boxed in I thought 'I've all the legs but nowhere to go'.

"I want to thank everybody who has helped me get here today to win my first senior gold medal for Ireland, to be at the top of the podium.

"Mummy, daddy...everybody at home, I love you to bits, thank you so much for everything - we did it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew that I had it in my legs, it often opens up so I was telling myself not to panic.

"The gap had to come and I made sure that I had coming in to 100 metres to go I saw a little bit of light and thought 'I'm taking it'.

"I grew up being strong and showing my presence and I did it on the track out there today.

"I'd prefer three golds but I'll take gold, silver and bronze taking them back home to Portaferry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It served as another positive for the Team Ireland athlete towards Paris.

"I don't feel like I'm the polished item out there yet...it's only the beginning of the season and everybody knows we have much bigger goals coming,” she said. "I feel like I'm just at the beginning of where my shape can be.

"I knew coming in here that I was in good shape but I had a bit of a rocky month coming into this but it's a lesson in life, not everything can be perfect.