Premier League round-up: Records tumble at Shaw's Bridge as Shane Dadswell blasts 182 in Instonians triumph

​It was a record-breaking afternoon at Shaw’s Bridge on Saturday as Instonians posted the Premier League’s highest-ever score of 458 with Shane Dadswell sailing past the club’s top individual knock with a blistering 182 off only 74 deliveries.

​With sun-drenched grounds across the Northern Cricket Union, it was certainly a day for the batsmen with Instonians taking full advantage as Neil Rock (80), Cade Carmichael (73) and George Craigan (56) also played their part in history.

However, it was South African Dadswell that led from the front, blasting a mammoth 18 sixes and 11 fours before being dismissed in the 35th over when Instonians had their sights set on surpassing 500.

The 27-year-old’s exploits should really come as no surprise considering he scored 490 from 151 balls in 2017 to set the highest-ever individual score in a minor limited-overs match and Saturday’s effort surpassed Instonians’ previous best – Andrew White struck 177* against North County 21 years ago.

Shane Dadswell (right) struck 182 as Instonians created Premier League history. (Photo by Instonians CC)

Despite Ruhan Pretorius’ heroics in Woodvale’s chase – the Northern Knights all-rounder smashing 163 off 114 deliveries – Instonians ran out winners by 134 runs to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign.

Elsewhere, Lisburn also maintained their perfect start after beating Cliftonville Academy by 119 runs.

Faiz Fazal (67) and Neil Whitworth (56) struck half-centuries as Lisburn posted 275/8 before Ross Adair (4/5) and Ryan MacBeth (4/41) both played key roles with the ball as the hosts were dismissed for 156.

Hermann Rolfes (141) and Jake Egan (120) shared a third-wicket partnership worth 252 as CIYMS recorded a comfortable 142-run win over Muckamore at Belmont.

Overseas professional Rolfes struck 19 boundaries during his 114-ball stay at the crease before Alex Armstrong (3/36) helped limit the visitors to 185.

Marc Ellison also celebrated another century at Stormont, scoring 107 in CSNI’s 112-run triumph over North Down.

Ellison pushed the hosts up to 240 before the visitors were bowled out for 128.