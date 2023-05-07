News you can trust since 1737
Red Bull's Conquer the Castle proves huge success on Northern Ireland debut in County Fermanagh

Red Bull’s Conquer the Castle challenge was held for the first time in Northern Ireland over the Bank Holiday weekend, attracting over 500 competitors from across the globe to Castle Irvine in County Fermanagh.

By Sports Desk
Published 7th May 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read

A 22-obstacle racecourse, which stretched over 3.5km, provided a stiff test but Tipperary’s Stephen Flanagan from Thurles came out top in the men’s category with a time of 16m 08s, with Anthony Crowe from West Belfast claiming the runner-up spot (17m 02s).

Dublin’s Aoife O’Sullivan was the fastest female, making it across the line in 21 minutes and 30 seconds, while Aisling Sinclair finished second in a time of 22m 11s.

The sun shone as participants tackled the lung-busting challenge, which included everything from muddy crawls to monkey bars and balance beams to stone wall crossings, built around the parklands of the 19th century Castle Irvine course.

The men's winners of the Red Bull Conquer the Castle in County Fermanagh were Stephen Flanagan (centre), runner-up Anthony Crowe (right) and Imants IgnatjevsThe men's winners of the Red Bull Conquer the Castle in County Fermanagh were Stephen Flanagan (centre), runner-up Anthony Crowe (right) and Imants Ignatjevs
The men's winners of the Red Bull Conquer the Castle in County Fermanagh were Stephen Flanagan (centre), runner-up Anthony Crowe (right) and Imants Ignatjevs
The event also returns to the Rock of Cashel, in Tipperary on June 10, offering participants a fitness challenge with a difference.

Contestants over 16 can register to compete with cash prizes for the top three finishers in the male and female categories.

To register or learn more, visit http://RedBull.ie/ConquerTheCastle

