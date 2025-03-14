Rory McIlroy refused to comment on being heckled by a top US college golfer at the Players Championship, where he remains in title contention after Friday’s four-under par 68 left him on nine-under heading into the weekend.

Following up Thursday’s opening round of 67 which included seven birdies and two bogeys, McIlroy continued his fine form with another six birdies as he goes in search of a second competition success.

Much of the pre-tournament focus centred around the 35-year-old being heckled by a spectator during a practice round earlier this week, but McIlroy declined to discuss the matter.

“No, you can’t,” McIlroy joked with a reporter after being asked if he could enquire about the incident.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the 13th green during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Asked why not, McIlroy added with a laugh: “Because I don’t want you to.”

The incident in question occurred after McIlroy pulled his drive into the water on the 18th during a practice round, after which it was alleged a spectator called out “just like in Augusta in 2011” in reference to McIlroy’s final-round collapse in that year’s Masters.

A video of the incident on social media appeared to show the Northern Irishman approaching a spectator, asking for their phone, and walking off with it.

The spectator in question, University of Texas golfer Luke Potter, apologised in a call with the Golf Channel.

“I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it. I apologise for it. That’s about all that needs to be said,” Potter said.

His coach, John Fields, told Golf.com: "He had no idea that what was coming out of his mouth was going to result in this.

“With regards to our program, I mean it’s an embarrassing moment.

"It is particularly sensitive to me because our program is built on respect for the game, and I would tell you that we coach 18- to 22-year-olds on a normal basis and they don’t always make the right call, and that’s my responsibility as a coach, and when they do make a mistake it’s a learning moment,”

Fields said Potter had sent written apologies to McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

McIlroy shrugged off a disappointing finish to his second round of the Players Championship and insisted he would relish the forecast tough weekend conditions at Sawgrass.

Mcllroy bogeyed two of his last four holes to add a 68 to his opening 67 and lie two shots behind clubhouse leaders Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia, who both shot 66 to reach 11 under par.

Starting from the 10th, McIlroy chipped in for birdie on his opening hole and picked up further shots on the 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th to cover the back nine in 31.

The world number two also birdied the par-five second but dropped a shot on the sixth after twice finding sand on the difficult par four, which has provoked a mixed reaction from the players after an overhanging tree – replacing the original which had to be removed 11 years ago – was planted in front of the tee.

McIlroy also bogeyed the par-five ninth after his second shot clattered into the trees short of the green but was happier with his long game than he had been on Thursday.

“Much better,” McIlroy said when asked to assess his swing. “Hit it much better off the tee. I think I hit more fairways in six holes today than I did in 18 yesterday.

“Yeah, got it in play much better and then from there was able to give myself some opportunities and obviously make some birdies early. Couldn’t quite continue that on to the back nine, but it was much better off the tee.”

Wind gusting up to 30mph is forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but McIlroy believes he is well equipped to deal with the challenge as he seeks a second Players Championship title.

“I’m looking forward to it,” the 2019 winner said. “I think it’s going to be really important to try to flight your ball and keep it under the tree line. I think once it gets above the tree line here it can start to really get hit by it.

“It does swirl a little bit, but I think when the wind is so strong it will be a little more consistent. This course is challenging enough, but with a wind like that, yeah, I’m excited for that challenge.

“Just trying to control my ball flight, trying to hit different shots, trying to play with some creativity is something that I think I’ve gotten a lot better at over the last few years.”

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa was alongside McIlroy on nine under par following a superb 65, with Tommy Fleetwood on seven under after a 66 and world number one Scottie Scheffler two strokes further back following a 70.

Playing alongside McIlroy and Scheffler, US PGA and Open champion Xander Schauffele birdied the ninth – his final hole of the day – to finish one under par and potentially extend his streak of made cuts to 59, the longest since Tiger Woods’ run of 142 from 1998-2005.