'There's nothing for us to lose': 'Underdogs' Templepatrick not here to make up the numbers in historic Premier League campaign

​Templepatrick vice-captain Michael Stewart knows his side will be considered “underdogs” as they prepare to create history by embarking on their maiden Premier League adventure – but insists the newcomers aren’t here just to make up the numbers.

​The County Antrim outfit booked their spot amongst the Northern Cricket Union’s elite after winning the Section One title last season and get their 2025 campaign underway with a weekend trip to local rivals Muckamore.

With an array of international and inter-provincial talent currently plying their trade in the Premier League, it’s an incredibly tough task for a promoted side to establish themselves in the top-tier, but the likes of Cliftonville Academy and Muckamore have shown in recent years it’s not impossible – the latter went on to win the prestigious Challenge Cup less than 12 months after sealing promotion.

Rather than being dragged down by the weight of fear, Stewart says Templepatrick will look to play with freedom in the knowledge they’ve nothing to lose.

Templepatrick are preparing for their first-ever Premier League campaign after winning Section One last season. (Photo by Northern Cricket Union)

"There's a bit of both excitement and nerves, but it has to be more excitement and losing that fear of going into the Premier League,” said Stewart. “There's nothing for us to lose - we're coming into this season as underdogs in every game so I don't think there's any point in us being nervous.

"You may as well go out, see what you can do and challenge yourself against these teams.

"Everyone is just delighted to be a part of club history.

"I was there when we won the Junior Cup and that was a great day.

"We won multiple trophies that year but it was seven years ago and it's great to be part of a team creating more history.

"It's not our ambition to go out and win any cups, but we want to do the best we can and compete in every game.

"It's going to be tough with the type of players we will be playing against compared to Section One but we want to compete in every game and I think we have enough match winners in the team where we can do that."

Last season’s success was seemingly always coming for a Templepatrick side that finished third in each of the two prior campaigns before taking a historical step by losing just two of 18 league matches in 2024.

Led by captain Ross Bryans, an all-rounder who was a star performer in their title triumph, The Cloughan side have been boosted by the signing of overseas professional Sandun Weerakkody, a talented Sri Lankan international who has previously scored 13 First Class centuries.

It’s that firepower which will give Templepatrick hope that they can extend their Premier League stay beyond just this season.

"I think we have a team of match winners on their day,” added Stewart. “From 1-11 every player offers something and I think we have quality in our team.

"If you're not looking forward to this or excited by it, then what are you playing for really?

"A lot of the teams we're playing against are set and have been playing with each other for many years, but so have we now.

"We've a team that have been together for a few years alongside a couple of new additions and I don't think there'll be a better chance for us than now with the squad we have.

"A lot of our players have came through the Templepatrick youth system and then you mix that with a couple we've brought in, it's as good a squad I've seen in a long time.

"Now is the time to challenge ourselves and see what we can do."

Templepatrick’s Premier League promotion is about far more than just taking on some of the country’s best every weekend – it also provides their youth section with a huge source of motivation, knowing it’s possible they could reach this stage too.

Having spent 10 years in Section One with varying degrees of success, everyone associated with the club is now ready for this next chapter.

"It has been a long time coming,” said Stewart. “We've had a great team for years and never quite hit as well as we did last season.

"Last year, we were far and away the best team in the league and this has felt like a long time coming.

"Having won as many games as we did last year, it helps you coming into a season like this.

"We aren't going to win as many games this season, but it's more about enjoying the challenge and seeing where we are as a club.

"Everyone is excited to get going.

"There's been a lot of build-up from playing Section One for so long and to now be playing in the Premier League against all these great teams.

"Everyone is looking forward to challenging themselves and seeing where we are."

Saturday’s Premier League schedule:

Instonians v CSNI

Lisburn v CIYMS

Muckamore v Templepatrick

North Down v Cliftonville Academy

Woodvale v Waringstown

Section One:

Bangor v Lurgan

Carrickfergus v Armagh

Derriaghy v Cregagh

Donacloney Mill v Ballymena