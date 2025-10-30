Tom McKibbin shoots course record 60 to lead Hong Kong Open

Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:50 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 15:56 GMT
Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin leads set a new course record at the Hong Kong Open. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin leads set a new course record at the Hong Kong Open. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin set the Hong Kong Open alight with a sensational course record 60 in Thursday’s opening round, storming into the early lead as he eyes a coveted spot at next year’s Masters and Open Championship.

The 22-year-old rising star produced an electrifying display at Fanling, notching an eagle and eight birdies to card the lowest round of his professional career. McKibbin surpassed the previous official course record of 61 held by England’s Aaron Rai, though it’s worth noting that Patrick Reed managed a 59 here last year, albeit under preferred lies conditions.

McKibbin’s round got off to a flying start with a birdie at the second hole, followed by an eagle on the third. He continued his charge with further birdies at the eighth, 10th, 12th, and 13th holes, before stringing together three consecutive birdies from the 15th. Remarkably, he kept his card clean for a bogey-free 10-under-par, holding a slender one-shot advantage over Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond.

Meanwhile, fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell faces an uphill battle after a disappointing one-under-par 69 left him languishing in 87th place.

There’s plenty at stake this week: the Hong Kong Open champion will secure a berth at the 2026 Masters, while the top non-exempt player to make the cut will earn a place in the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale next July.

