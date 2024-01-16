Ulster Hockey has paid tribute to former player and Ireland international Dr Moira McKelvey (née Hopkins), who passed away on Thursday, January 11.

A former President of Ulster Women's Hockey, Ms McKelvey was also actively involved in the club as a player and an official for 49 years.

In a statement, Ulster Hockey said: “Ulster Hockey is saddened to learn of the death of Dr Moira McKelvey (née Hopkins) who passed away peacefully on Thursday 11th January 2024.

“Moira had a very distinguished hockey career which started off at Victoria College, Belfast. When she was at school, she won her first full international cap for Ireland at the age of 17.

Former Ulster and Irish international hockey player Dr Moira McKelvey passed away on January 11

“Her sister, Thelma, who was a year younger, was also on the team. Ireland played Wales on that occasion and won the match 2-1, with Moira scoring Ireland’s first goal and Thelma the second.

“Moira had 15 Irish caps from 1953 to 1971 and represented Ulster in Interprovincial matches from 1952 to the late 1970s. After she graduated from Queen’s University in Medicine, she played for Victorians from 1958 to the late 1980s when she was nearly 50 years of age.”

The statement acknowledged her contribution to the sport in several roles off the pitch.

“Off the pitch Moira contributed greatly to hockey in Ulster,” it continued. “She was President of the Ulster Women’s Hockey Union from 1981-1983 and sat on the Ulster Women’s Hockey Committee for many years.

“She was President of Victorians Ladies Hockey Club from 1985 to 2007 and was actively involved in the club as a player and an official for 49 years.

“At this sad time we remember how much Moira gave to hockey over the years. Our condolences go to her husband, Jimmy, son Bill, grandsons Ben, Matt and Nick and her sister Thelma, who is in Canada.”

Ireland Hockey said it ‘joins Ulster Hockey in sadness’ at the news.

Saintfield Parish said a Service of Thanksgiving would be held on Tuesday (January 16).

A statement on the church’s Facebook page read: “Moira was very much part of Saintfield Community as Dr. Hopkins, serving the whole community with her husband Dr. Jimmy McKelvey as the local GPs over many years.