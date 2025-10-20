Home hero Mark Allen exhibited great resolve and produced the goods when desperately needed as he ousted Robert Milkins 4-3 at the climax of an engrossing encounter to reach the last 32 of the 2025 Northern Ireland Open.

The Antrim star trailed Milkins on three separate occasions on Monday night but battled back each time and compiled consecutive century breaks at the end to set up a second-round meeting with Ben Woollaston on Wednesday in the £550,400 tournament.

As a result, former world number one Allen keeps alive his latest bid to complete a hat-trick of Northern Ireland Open titles, having tasted back-to-back glories at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast in 2021 and 2022.

Milkins went into the contest having defeated Allen in their two most recent meetings at the 2022 Gibraltar Open and the 2023 Welsh Open - events where he went on to lift the trophy.

In a struggle to preserve his professional status beyond this season after a plummet down the rankings in recent times, underdog Milkins began relatively well as he crafted breaks of 70 and 98 in taking 1-0 and 2-1 leads.

The 49-year-old was then within a few pots of extending his overall advantage in frame four but missed a fairly routine red which allowed an out-of-sorts Allen to conjure up a classy counter clearance of 52 to pinch it on the final black and restore parity again.

However, the pendulum swung once more as Milkins deposited frame five to reach the hill first at 3-2 up.

At the point of no return, 39-year-old Allen - who was roared on by a substantial crowd at the Waterfront - fashioned a break of 104 to force the fixture all the way before punishing a missed red from his opponent early on in the deciding frame by crafting a match-winning effort of 113.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Speaking to the World Snooker Tour after the match, Allen was delighted to get the win after an indifferent start: “I made some silly errors. I felt a bit edgy, but I still felt like I was committing to the right things. It just wasn't working.

“A few times I went into the balls and it didn't really pan out well. A few loose safeties here and there - it doesn't take long for things to go wrong, especially in the best of seven, but I managed to finish the match off really well.

“It's nice to finish off the match the way I did as I was getting a lot of support out there like I always do, and they didn't have much to cheer about. To finish it off and actually enjoy it a little bit towards the end was something that I'll sort of take through to the next round”.

Allen arrived in the capital city top of this season's Home Nations Series order of merit having ended an 18-month wait for a ranking event title after a thrilling deciding frame victory over Zhou Yuelong in the final of last month's English Open.

The cueist, who earns the most cumulative prize money across all four of this season's Home Nations events, will collect a £150,000 bonus.

The Home Nations circuit has proved to be a lucrative one for Allen down the years with four event titles to his name. He requires just the Welsh Open later this season to complete the 'full house' and he could be the first player to achieve that feat if Mark Selby - who would finish the set if he lifts The Alex Higgins Trophy on Sunday - doesn't complete the card before him.

World number eight Allen joins fellow countryman and practice partner Jordan Brown in the round of 32.

Former Welsh Open champion Brown whitewashed reigning world champion Zhao Xintong on Sunday.

Shaun Murphy continued his rich vein of form on the World Snooker Tour as he brushed aside David Lilley 4-0 in speedy fashion to reach the last 32 on Monday afternoon.

Triple Crown winner Murphy is arguably the best cueist on the planet right now. The 43-year-old Englishman won the British Open title in Cheltenham last month and immediately backed that up with a run to the final of the Xi'an Grand Prix in China were he was denied back-to-back trophies by a record-breaking Mark Williams.

‘The Magician’ compiled a break of 115 as he dismissed former world seniors champion Lilley who was only allowed to score 26 points throughout the entire tie.

Murphy - who has now won 14 of his last 15 matches on the professional circuit - has never been to the last four of the Northern Ireland Open before, although he does have three quarter-final finishes to his name, including at last year’s edition.

Next up for Murphy will be Elliot Slessor after the world number 23 ousted former European Masters champion Fan Zhengyi, 4-3.

A two-time semi-finalist at the Waterfront (2017, 2024), Slessor registered runs of 60, 67 and 86 as he built a 3-1 lead before Fan forced a decider with an effort of 119. However, Slessor got the job done in the seventh and final frame courtesy of an 87.

Barry Hawkins reached the inaugural final of the Northern Ireland Open in 2016 when it was held at the Titanic Belfast, and the world number 13 is aiming for another deep run this week in the capital city after a comfortable 4-0 win over Zak Surety on Monday afternoon.

The four-time ranking event winner posted breaks of 62, 54 and 74 as he progressed in the £550,400 tournament.

Aaron Hill will provide Hawkins’ next assignment as the Republic of Ireland’s number one ranked player put in arguably the performance of the round, so far, as he eliminated Lei Peifan, 4-1.

Scottish Open champion Lei deposited the opener before 23-year-old Hill went on a four-frame burst with breaks of 84, 109, 54 and 134.

The Cork cueist is enjoying his best season on the sport’s top flight having reached the quarter-finals of the English Open, and the last 16 at the Wuhan Open and Xi’an Grand Prix. ‘The Breeze’ has also completed his first two maximum 147 breaks in professional competition during this term.

Despite losses for Fan and Lei, six Chinese players are already through to the round of 32, including Zhou Yuelong and Yuan Sijun.

Zhou, runner-up in this event in 2022, narrowly missed out on his maiden ranking event crown a few weeks ago when he was pipped by Allen in the final of the English Open, the first Home Nations Series stop of the season.

The 27-year-old crafted breaks of 86 and 67 as he got past Welsh youngster Dylan Emery, 4-2.

Yuan was impressive as he racked up contributions of 99, 61, 102 and 74 in defeating recent Xi'an Grand Prix semi-finalist Daniel Wells, 4-1.