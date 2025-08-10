Watson wows on international table tennis stage

Ben Watson, one of Ireland’s most promising young table tennis talents, has capped off a stellar season by leading the Irish junior team at the prestigious European Youth Championships and representing his country at the World University Games in Essen, Germany — a groundbreaking moment for Irish table tennis.

Watson’s participation in the World University Games marks an historic first for the sport in Ireland, as table tennis made its debut at the event. His inclusion in the national squad is a testament to his dedication, skill, and the growing recognition of the sport across the country.

In a gesture of gratitude, Ben recently visited McBride’s in Comber, where he presented his trophy — awarded by Table Tennis Ireland (TTI) — to Iris, a local supporter who played a key role in helping him compete on the international stage. The moment was captured in a photo showing Ben proudly displaying his trophy alongside Iris, symbolising the community spirit and support that has fueled his journey.

“It’s been an incredible season,” Watson said. “Competing at the European Youth Championships and the World University Games was a dream come true. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s backed me — especially Iris, whose support made a real difference.”

Ben sharing his Table Tennis Ireland Award with Iris, McBrides, Comber

Iris, shared her pride in Ben’s achievements: “Supporting Ben has been an absolute joy. He’s worked so hard and deserves every bit of success.I’m just glad I could help him chase his dreams — he’s made us all proud.”

Watson’s achievements have sparked excitement among local sports fans and inspired a new generation of players. With his sights set on future international competitions, Ben Watson is not only elevating his own game but also raising the profile of Irish table tennis on the global stage. Anyone interested in taking up the sport should check out www.tabletennisulster.com for their nearest club.