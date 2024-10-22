Padraig McCrory set to headline Probox TV’s European debut in Belfast Showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Padraig McCory looks to bounce back to winning ways as he welcomes Columbia’s Leonardo Carrillo to the SSE Arena on November 1.

This event will be the American company Probox TV’s European debut, as they team up with Conlan Boxing to stage shows in the UK and Ireland.

The 36-year-old from Belfast tasted defeat for the first time when he took on the world-class Edgar Berlanga in August 2023. ‘The Hammer’ will be looking to get back to winning ways as he headlines the event billed as the ‘Friday Fright Night’ in a 10-round super middleweight bout.

His opponent, Carrillo, hails from Columbia and currently lives in Barcelona, eager to spoil the Belfast man’s comeback and silence the hometown. The experienced 35-year-old will be looking to make it 2-wins in a row following his knockout win earlier this year.

Paddy McCrory winning a WBC belt

Also on the card is Liverpool’s Robbie Davies Jr. who clashes with the former two-weight world champion Javier Fortuna in a high-level bout.

Irish Olympian Kurt Walker looks to extend his 11-fight win streak as he has a step up in opposition, taking on American Rudy Garcia.

Following their barn-burner last year, a rematch between Ruadhan Farrell takes on Connor Kerr for the Boxing Union of Ireland super bantamweight title as Kerr seeks to avenge his sole defeat.

