Plans afoot for next year’s Champion of Champions World Junior Golf Championship

Tournament Director confirms 2025 event will return to Lough Erne Resort

The 2024 'Champion of Champions' World Championship came to a close under beautiful skies with a pledge it will return to Lough Erne Resort in 2025.

This year’s tournament saw 250 competitors aged 6 to 19, from 40 countries take part. Now in only its fifth year, the tournament has grown to become the World’s Biggest Junior Champions’ Invitational.

Reflecting on the massive success of this year’s event, Tournament Director, Michael Gallagher promised it would return to Lough Erne Resort next year.

Ben Oberholzer from Clandeboye Golf Club finished runner up in the Under 19 category.

Leading the local Northern Ireland challenge was Ben Oberholzer from Clandeboye Golf Club who finished runner up in the Under 19 category. Also high up the leaderboard was defending World Champion Parker Bonnes from Galgorm Castle who was pipped by just one shot in the Under 12 category finishing in second position.

Lord Ian Botham’s grandchildren Benji and Harley Botham from Royal Belfast came second and third respectively in the Under 9 and Under 7 categories – making them the first siblings to ever finish inside the top three at the World Championship.

At the awards’ ceremony, Michael Gallagher spoke about how great it was having the backdrop of the Lough Erne Resort to showcase some of the world's leading junior golfers.

"Being able to sell a World Championship out in under 25 minutes is a testament to the hard work our team does and the growing reputation of the competition. Each year we analyse how we can make the event bigger and better. We have already begun to plan how we can make the 2025 World Championship an even better experience for our VIP Competitors at Lough Erne Resort.”

Benji Botham from Royal Belfast came second in the Under 9 category.

Lough Erne Resort’s Golf Operations Manager, Barry McCauley, said the success of this year’s Champion of Champions tournament had once again proved what an ideal location the Fermanagh Lakelands’ region is for major sporting events.

“The tournament may have taken place at Lough Erne Resort but so many other local establishments have benefitted economically as players and their families took the opportunity to enjoy an extended break in Ireland alongside their time here in Fermanagh.

“As a luxury, experience-based destination, Lough Erne Resort is one of a very small number of resorts with a 36-hole golf option in the whole of Ireland. Both of our courses regularly receive acclaim from leading golfing journalists, members, and visitors alike. There is no doubt that this year's tournament has earned many more international advocates for both the resort and the wider Fermanagh Lakelands’ region.”