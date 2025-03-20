Rugby champs: Schools Cup victory a lifelong dream come true, says Wallace High coach Neil Hinds

By Iain Gray
Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A jubilant Wallace High School has been celebrating after finally achieving their long-held ambition of winning the Schools Cup – but for one man, it’s the realisation of a lifelong dream.

Head of PE and head of rugby Neil Hinds has taught at the Lisburn grammar for 28 years. For each one, he’s hoped to see his boys hoisting the biggest trophy in the U18s game.

On St Patrick’s Day, after years of close calls, that dream finally came true. With the Schools Cup now enjoying pride of place in Wallace High, he’s still wowed by the dedication of the victorious team and the huge outpouring of emotion he saw after the final whistle blew.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Grown men and women were crying,” he says. “I couldn’t believe it, so many had tears in their eyes, it meant that much.

Wallace High School lift the 2025 Schools Cup after their 24-15 victory at Kingspan Stadium. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker PressWallace High School lift the 2025 Schools Cup after their 24-15 victory at Kingspan Stadium. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
Wallace High School lift the 2025 Schools Cup after their 24-15 victory at Kingspan Stadium. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

"I’ve been here for 28 years, so for me it really has been a lifelong dream come true.

"We had a presentation ceremony in which the captain handed the cup to the principal, and the entire school was celebrating.”

Neil’s quick to dedicate the win to all the coaches who work with him and came before him, as well as to the hard-working champs who gave their all on the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Remembering the moment the realisation set in that a win was within reach, Neil says that it was only in the late stages of the second half that it dawned on him the long-held dream could finally be about to come true.

The Schools Cup is finally in the hands of Wallace High.The Schools Cup is finally in the hands of Wallace High.
The Schools Cup is finally in the hands of Wallace High.

“It was about halfway through the second half that we started clock-watching,” he told the News Letter, as by that time rivals Royal School Armagh would’ve had to score two tries in the remaining minutes to come out on top.

“I was thinking ‘I think we could do it; I think we’re going to do it’ – but there’s always the possibility of an upset, and you’re watching every bounce of the ball just hoping.

"We made some great covering tackles; the boys really put themselves on the line, they gave everything out there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wallace High played in the final five previous times, only to walk away empty-handed; the school was also due to go into battle in the grand finale of 2020’s cup, only for it to be cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wallace players celebrate winning the Schools Cup. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker PressWallace players celebrate winning the Schools Cup. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
Wallace players celebrate winning the Schools Cup. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Asked what the secret of their success was this year, Neil attributes the special X-factor to series of gruelling matches in Dublin earlier in the season.

"We learned a lot from those fixtures; learned how to lose, in fact,” he says. “Learning how the team loses and what we have to do to keep them from losing, that’s the important thing.”

The rugby head is quick to praise one important aspect of their victory – the dedicated backing of parents. “They’ve spent seven years washing kits, driving players to training, getting up first thing on Saturday morning to make sure they can get to fixtures; it takes a lot, and that support is essential.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But with the Schools Cup securely in the trophy case, Neil isn’t resting on his laurels. “Cricket season’s coming, so I’m all for that. Cricket’s going nuts here, actually; we’ve got five boys teams and five girls teams all raring to go.”

Related topics:LisburnCricketArmagh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice