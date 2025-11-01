​Adam Craig is looking forward to going head-to-head in the coaching box with former All Blacks player Carlos Spencer as AIL second-place Ballynahinch welcome the team below them, Terenure, to Ballymacarn Park for the match of the day in Division 1A.

​Both sides have won three out of four games, but Hinch are above the Dubliners due to a superior points difference.

Spencer won 44 caps at out half for New Zealand and had stints in the English Premiership with Northampton and Gloucester during his playing career before taking up the coaching job with Terenure during the summer.

“I’m looking forward to facing up against Carlos, obviously someone of my generation you would have looked up to and, I suppose, try to emulate some of the skills that he did, maybe not so well,” said Craig. “It's exciting to hopefully welcome him up to Ballymacarn Park and I'm sure he'll get a nice reception after the game...but maybe not before.

“I think that Terenure DNA is still there that Sean Skehan had where they try and move the ball, they maybe play from a little bit deeper and kick a little bit less, but hopefully it's a nice windy day and wet for them up at Ballymacarn where it'll challenge that skill set, we'll try and impose our game on top of them.

“They've shown their class over the last couple of years in the league, obviously had a coaching change this year and a few new players in, so it took a wee while to get started with the last couple of games they've been playing that brand of rugby they like to play in terms of moving the ball a lot, it'll challenge us defensively, but we're pretty excited about the challenge coming.”

Hinch had an impressive win at Cork Con last weekend.

“Really good win for us, we've been targeting that game for a wee while, we haven't done too well traditionally there, so it was nice to get over the line and you could see a bit of emotion in the boys after, which was nice,” he said. “They worked hard for each other, and our defence was fantastic, so it was great to see us come out on top.

“The league table is probably not something we look at at the minute, so yeah, we'll just keep working hard to try and win the next game.

“We could turn year at home here, it's important for us that we get wins at home and keep moving forward.”

Hinch are top points scorers in the division.

“We work really hard and I think our attack is set up there that we're trying to play to the trends of the game in terms of looking after our set-piece transition, making sure we're nice and accurate at breakdown," said Craig. “John Gunston looks after that for us.

Winger Ethan Graham scored six tries in Hinch’s last home game against UCD.

