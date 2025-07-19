Andy Farrell braced his British and Irish Lions for the backlash coming from Australia following a 27-19 triumph that has placed them on the brink of a series victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lions head to Melbourne for the second Test knowing they have the beating of the Wallabies after dominating the Suncorp Stadium opener for 50 minutes with Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Curry and Dan Sheehan touching down.

But Australia were far more competitive in the final half-hour to give them hope of levelling the series and Farrell evoked memories of 2013 to guard against any complacency from his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve years ago Warren Gatland’s team took a 1-0 lead in the series by winning in Brisbane only to lose the second Test in Melbourne. They then clinched the Sydney decider.

British and Irish Lions' Bundee Aki during the Qatar Airways Lions Tour win over Australia at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (Photo by David Davies/PA Wire)

“We do take encouragement from the display, but at the same time we know what is coming,” head coach Farrell said.

“We know what happened in the second half here and we roll into the second game knowing full well what happened in 2013.

“When an Australia team becomes desperate, it is difficult to handle, so we expect a different game next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only was this Australia’s second game and they’ll be much better because of that, but also because of what it means to them and how proud they are. It’ll mean the world to them.

“We need to make sure we are ready for them to be at their best. It will take a better performance than what we’ve shown here to make sure we get a win next week.”

At the heart of the Lions’ forward dominance stood flankers Curry and Tadhg Beirne, who were forces of nature at the breakdown and in contact.

Neither player had excelled during the previous tour fixtures and were picked for the first Test because of their big-game temperaments, resulting in criticism of their selection. Curry’s presence kept out Jac Morgan, the only Welshman in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I read all that, it was interesting wasn’t it? They were immense, absolutely immense,” Farrell said.

“Tom Curry put in some really nice shots defensively and Tadhg Beirne got the turnover very early doors and set the tone. It didn’t stop there, it carried on the same for the whole game.”

Farrell revealed that second row Joe McCarthy and fly-half Finn Russell left the field in the second-half because of plantar fasciitis and cramp respectively.

Australia boss Joe Schmidt confirmed that hard running forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valetini will be available for the second Test after siting out the Brisbane opener with calf injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmidt added: “We fought our way back into the game. If we could get within one score, you never know what could have happened.

“I’m not saying the Lions didn’t deserve to win it because they did on the balance on what they did in the first half.