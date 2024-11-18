Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ballynahinch and City of Armagh both enjoyed important bonus point wins in Division 1A of the All Ireland League.

Hinch beat struggling UCD 24-19 at Ballymacarn to open a four-point cushion at the top of the table but needed a last-gasp George Pringle try to snatch victory.

Armagh won 31-24 at Young Munster to pull further away from the relegation dogfight.

Hinch took the lead after UCD missed a penalty when winger Ethan Graham crossed for the first try on 19 minutes. The visitors went in front with a Bobby Sheehan converted try, Hinch hit the interval with a 12-7 lead following a try two minutes before the break from Clayton Milligan which out half James Humphreys converted.

Ballynahinch’s Bradley Luney up against UCD across the weekend AIL win. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Milligan got his second try seven minutes after the restart with Connor Rankin adding the extras. Tries for the Dublin students from Mark Canniffe and Oisin Spain with Daragh Gilbourne tied the scores with a minute remaining.

The clock was in the red when Pringle went over for Hinch’s fourth and the match-winning try.

Hinch’s two nearest rivals at the top of the table – St Mary’s and Clontarf – both dropped points.

Armagh stay seventh after their win at Tom Clifford Park. Chris Parker’s side are four points off the promotion playoffs and nine ahead of basement club Garryowen.

Jonny Morton, Dylan Nelson, Josh McKinley and Sam Cunningham all crossed for Armagh. Kyle converted the four tries and added a penalty.

Queen’s suffered a disappointing 38-24 home defeat to Division 1B leaders Old Belvedere at the Dub.

Captain Lorcan McLoughlin barged over from close range with Jack Murphy to give Queen’s the lead. Hooker Henry Walker grabbed a try with Murphy converted then the out half added a penalty but it wasn’t enough to stop Belvo leading 21-17 at the break.

Callum Florence crossed in the second half and Queen’s wasted a couple of opportunities late on to secure a couple of bonus points.

Instonians drew level on points with Corinthians at the top of Division 2A after a nine-try salvo against Barnhall in a 61-29 win at Shaw’s Bridge. Winger Glen Faloon got a hat-trick of tries for Inst - Bradley McNamara, Ruairi O’Farrell, Neil Saulters, Bevan Prinsloo all went over once as out half Josh Eagleson converted eight of the nine tries.

Banbridge enjoyed a 31-14 win at Navan, Ballymena went down 29-24 away to Old Crescent.

Kyle Gormley’s late try gave Dungannon a narrow 28-27 win over Galwegians at Stevenson Park to keep Jonny Gilliespie’s side second in Division 2B.

Gormley had crossed earlier in the game and James McMahon got a try for the home side. However, Steven Mannion’s penalty put the visitors in front with eight minutes remaining before Gormely’s late intervention.

There were victories for Malone and Clogher Valley but Rainey lost at Skerries.

Belfast Harlequins moved up to second in Division 2C after a late Ben Power penalty sealed a 38-36 win at Monkstown. Captain Mark Glover scored two of the Belfast side’s five tries.

Dolphin leap-frogged Ballyclare into third after beating Mike Orchin-McKeever’s side 28-27 in Cork.