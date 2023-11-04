​Ballynahinch coach Adam Craig wants to make Ballymacarn Park a fortress this season as the County Down side look to push into the top four of Division 1A.

Hinch narrowly missed out of the play-offs last season finishing fifth.

The new campaign started with Craig’s side retaining the Ulster Senior League title and a narrow defeat in the Bateman Cup semi-final.

In the AIL, defeats away at Terenure and Lansdowne came in between a bonus home point win over Cork Con and Hinch now host Shannon this afternoon.

Chris Colvin is set for a weekend return in City of Armagh colours. (Photo by Bryan Keane/INPHO)

“We get excited when we play at home and I don’t think too many teams like coming up that direction, it is really important for us to do well there,” said Craig. “It is something that we talk about is that making sure your home games are really what you need to win then obviously you need to pick up away wins...we were unfortunate against Terenure.

“We certainly always want to be in the fight and I’m not sure that was the case against Lansdowne, so hopefully moving forward our away performances match what we produce at home.”

Shannon started the season with two wins before losing to City of Armagh last time out.

“It’s class you have the likes of Cork Con, Lansdowne, Shannon...real clubs that back in the ’90s were real AIL kingpins, it is brilliant having them coming up to Ballymacarn Park,” he said. “That is not lost on us, we still enjoy that.

“Shannon pride themselves up front so we have got to match them up there and the hopefully have enough out wide to take them on there.

“We fancy ourselves against any team we are playing and we certainly think we are good enough to overcome anybody in the league.

"We just need to make sure we get ourselves right and focus on what we can do right and then preview the opposition on some strengths they have, a similar enough result would be lovely.”

After a win and two defeats in the AIL, Craig is hoping Hinch can find the same consistency they had in the Senior League

“We certainly pride ourselves on the Ulster league and senior cup and we want to be the premier club in Ulster,” he said. “You always have a target on your back and up to this season we were the only 1A club and there is an expectation around that.

“There is enough talent in the province to challenge that, so we are pleased to keep a hold of it again.

“We gave a really good account of ourselves against Terenure, we had a kick to draw the game, the boys came of that thinking this year we are really going to challenge in 1A and believe that we can.

“A big thing that we have been working on over the last couple of years is just that belief that we deserve to be up there, and it is the right place for Ballynahinch.

“It was nice to get the five points over Cork Con at home, I think the big chat in 1A is to get that win early doors.

“It has been a really good response from the lads, we need to just make sure we are better than that and we keep our standards nice and high regardless of what is going on around us.”

Armagh host bottom-of-the-table Dublin University and James McNabney has been released by Ulster on limited game time.

Timmy McNiece is injured and Jude Postlewaite hasn’t been released so Shea O’Brien moves to the centre.

Former club captain Chris Colvin is set to make his first appearance in 18 months after recovering from an injury.

Two bonus point wins from their first three games moved Queen’s into the top four in their first season in Division 1B.

The students had an unfortunate defeat on the opening day to Old Wesley but responded with big wins against Naas and Garryowen.

Queen’s travel to Blackrock, who they pipped for automatic promotion last season but the Dubliners got up via the play-offs.

Queen’s captain Alexander Clarke said ahead of the meeting: “We are delighted to be where we are and we are delighted to be in this league 1B, we’re here to compete.

“We have got a lot of talent in the group, I think if we had have kept our discipline in the first week there could have been a different score on the board but we have come back in the last two games and we are pleased with our performances so far.

“Garryowen are a great side, they have a lot of experience and they showed that to get the losing bonus point in the game and that is something I think we can grow.

"Our team is preventing sides getting those bonus points because it is going to come down to that at the end of the year.

“I think that is evident from the first three fixtures, we are still scoring lots of points but we’re inconsistent, even in our games over 80 minutes we have been ebbing and flowing.

“We are pleased to come out on the right side in the last two games and it is something we have focused on in the rest week, to try and get the consistency and try to keep putting markers down in this league.”

In Division 2A, Ballymena visit Cashel, Banbridge are at Navan while Malone travel to Barnhall.

Division 2B leaders Instonians host Sligo, Belfast Harlequins entertain Skerris, Dungannon make the trip to Wanderers while Rainey go to Malahide.