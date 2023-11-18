​Ballynahinch welcome leaders Clontarf to Ballymacarn Park in the Division 1A match of the day.

Consecutive wins over Shannon and Dublin University have lifted Adam Craig’s side up to fourth in the table while their visitors from Dublin have won all five games to open up a four-point cushion at the top of the table.

“I think any coach will tell you that any win at Trinity is hard to come by, it is a sort of an unique place, we were happy to come away with the win,” said Craig. “I suppose when we went up 21-3 all eyes turned to the bonus point and maybe we took our foot of the pedal a wee bit.

"They certainly held on to the ball well and they challenged us in and around that but, ultimately, happy to come away with the win.”

​Ulster’s Matty Rea is set to feature over the weekend for Ballynahinch across All-Ireland League play. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Hinch have won both home games this season, but Craig knows Clontarf are going to be a huge test.

“We are really excited about it, I think a few years ago we wouldn’t have been excited but I think the feeling in the squad now is we really look forward to teams like Clontarf, with the recent history they have, coming up to Ballymacarn,” he said. “Home victories are really important and that is what we are chasing.

“We took a long look at ourselves after Lansdowne and just knew that that wasn’t us and that wasn’t our standard that we set for each other and set for the squad, we have certainly had a good response and look forward to keep pushing on.

“I think Clontarf have only been behind once so far this season, we know the challenge that they pose.

“In the last couple of games against them we have certainly been in the running to 60 minutes, so we look forward to trying to close it out this time.

“Last time at home it was 3-0 up to 60 minutes, unfortunately, they got their tails up and got away from us a little bit so we’re hoping this time we can end up on the right side of the result.”

Hinch have been boosted by a host of Ulster releases.

“The quality of the squad this season is arguably the best it has been in the last couple of years,” said Craig. “The club players are really fighting hard at training on a Tuesday and Thursday, so it is brilliant for me as a coach to have those decisions, especially when players are playing well.”

George Saunderson and James French start in the front row, the Rea brothers – Matty and Marcus – plus Cormac Izuchukwu are also in the pack. Behind the scrum, Conor McKee, Ben Moxham, Ben Carson and Ethan Graham all start.

City of Armagh will look to bounce back from their defeat at Clontarf last week as they host UCD at the Palace Grounds.

Josh McKinley returns to the second row, prompting John Glasgow to switch to blindside flanker with James NcNabney at No8. Paul Mullan starts at tight head prop, with Cameron Doak on the bench.

Queen’s are missing Scott Wilson, Joe Hopes, Lorcan McLoughlin, Jack Boal and Tom Brigg from the pack for the Division 1B clash with UCC in Cork.

The Belfast students are sixth in the table after two consecutive defeats.

Rory Telfer has been released by Ulster but is on limited game time. James Wright and James Humphreys are at half back and there is another start in the front row for last year’s Schools’ Cup-winning captain Jacob Boyd.

It’s derby in Division 2B as all four Ulster clubs square off against one another.

Leaders Instonians host Dungannon at Shaw’s Bridge while a short distance away Belfast Harlequins clash with Rainey.

Inst made it five bonus point wins from five games at Wanderers last week but needed a late Ritchie McMaster penalty to win the game.

“I think we learned a good bit about ourselves, probably more than we have done in a while...we have loads that we can improve on and it is detail stuff,” said coach Paul Pritchard. “We showed great character and if we needed to improve on our character, we’d be worried, having that mentality and that desire to win is absolutely key and the boys have that in abundance.

“That is something that sort of comes naturally and you can’t really improve on, whereas the small details and the things that we have identified from what we can get better from last week we can work on, so it was very positive for us.

“Probably just a few things that didn’t go right for us, they were maybe a bit fortune at times.

“Not everything is going to go to plan and when things aren’t going your way to come out with the win is the key thing for us.”

Dungannon have only won one of their five games.

“We know the Dungannon coaches, we know some of the players, it’s a derby they know what we are going to bring and we sort of know what they are going to bring as well,” said Pritchard. “It is going to be a really good battle there, Dungannon are a huge team they will come to Shaw’s Bridge and they will be confident.”

McMaster returns to the Inst starting line-up at out half.

In Division 2A, Banbridge visit Nenagh, Ballymena are in Limerick to face UL Boh’s while Malone travel to Old Crescent.