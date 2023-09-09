Neil Faloon will start in the back-row for City of Armagh against Malone. PIC: City of Armagh Rugby Club

Malone travel to Armagh one point clear at the top of the table ahead of their second-placed hosts going into the final pool game.

The winner will advance to next week’s play-off final against the Group A table-toppers, which is likely to be Ballynahinch – the defending Ulster Senior League champions only need to avoid defeat against bottom side Banbridge at Rifle Park to reach the Stevenson Shield decider.

Neil Faloon’s late try at Eaton Park against Ballymena last weekend salvaged a losing bonus point for Armagh and coach Chris Parker is hoping it was just an off day and his side can bounce back.

“We had a quick chat on Tuesday night and we just drew a line in the sand and said it was unacceptable on many levels,” he said. “We just go again and make sure we don’t have another day like that in the season and we just move on and get better.

“It was not the result we wanted but we still have something to chase going into this weekend.

“I suppose one way to look at it is we hopefully learnt a few lessons about our performance.

"We know if we can get a win this weekend we give ourselves a chance in the play-off for the Stevenson Shield, which would be great.”

Parker is hoping to make home advantage count.

“It should be good,” he added. “We had two ding dong battles with Malone last year and you know what you are going to get when you face any Malone side.

"They are certainly going to test us around our physicality and our set piece.

“It will be great preparation moving forward, especially after the poor performance last weekend.”

A win will guarantee Armagh at least one more game before the All-Ireland League starts on October 7.

“It is important at this stage of the year and we don’t want to see this as potentially our last game before the All-Ireland League,” said Parker. “We want to make sure we keep getting matches in and building up our fitness and being able to test ourselves and work through partnerships and things.“That is in the back of our minds that we want another game and we certainly have to pitch up on Saturday and perform and give ourselves the chance of that fixture.”

Prop Paul Mullen is away with Ulster and Jonny Morton is unavailable while Matthew Monaghan and Ryan Finlay are promoted from the seconds with Neil Faloon starting in the back-row.

Rainey host Ballymena with the loser going into the bottom of the table play-off with the basement club in Group A to determine who plays in the Senior Cup and who goes into the new Senior Shield.

Queen’s host Dungannon at the Dub in Group A while Ian Whitten starts for Instonians as the Belfast club travel to Clogher Valley (12.30pm) in a top of the table clash in Division Two.

Inst have a maximum 10 points from two fixtures while Clogher have five points from their only outing.