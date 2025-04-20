Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cormac Izuchukwu marked his return from a two-month injury absence with a try at the Aviva Stadium but it wasn’t enough to help Ulster take any match points against United Rugby Championship leaders Leinster as Richie Murphy’s side suffered a 41-17 defeat in Dublin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster had started the weekend in sixth but have now dropped out of the play-off places and sit 10th in the table, with three games remaining.

The defeat was not only costly in terms of league position but Ulster also shipped a number of key injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart McCloskey had to withdraw during the warm-up and his replacement Stewart Moore lasted only 15 minutes before departing with an injury, while five minutes later Mike Lowry left the Aviva pitch on a stretcher to get a scan in hospital. Replacement prop Callum Reid also picked up an injury.

Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA)

“Initially I thought it was just an ankle twist but it turned out to be a little bit more, it was like a bit of bone bruising and stuff,” said Izuchukwu. “That was kind of tough to take. I was hoping to be back for maybe in two weeks' time but I was told pretty quickly that it was looking like two months, so a lot of it was off feet.

“I obviously found it tough being out for two months, playing against a team like Leinster, the pace of the game and the physicality, so I enjoyed it but it definitely was tough.

“For me when I put on an Ulster jersey, because there's so much history there, and with lads, again, I keep saying it, but boys like Al O'Connor have been there so much, all I want to do is show him that I'm part of this club and I want to make him proud of me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me it's just feeling proud to be out there with them and obviously trying to put on a show for Ulster itself.

“There's not a lot of thinking really being done there. It's just try and get to the line as quick as you can so I figured just run to the line and don't really worry about the defenders too much.”

Ulster were outscored by seven tries to two from a much-changed Leinster, with Izuchukwu summing up the feeling in the changing room.

“To be honest there was a lot of frustration,” he said. “We felt like we maybe missed a couple of moments, we were thinking that, whilst we came into the game, thinking that we should win it and we can win it. During the game, the first half was the same thing, it was pretty tight, I think just a couple of times on our try line, they did kind of like a maul trick play, and I missed a moment there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster face a crucial game against the Sharks in Belfast on Saturday night.