Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Jacob Stockdale delivered a timely reminder to Simon Easterby and the rest of the Irish national management with two tries and a ‘man-of-the-match’ performance against the Ospreys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Ireland squad for the four Autumn Internationals will be named on Wednesday before the players jet off to Portugal for a training camp.

Stockdale has scored three tries in five Ulster appearances this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 2017/18 season the winger scored 10 tries in 18 starts for Ulster and took the international stage by storm.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

In the November internationals he scored a try against South Africa and a brace against Argentina.

Stockdale won ‘Player of the Six Nations’, setting a tournament record of scoring seven tries as Ireland claimed the Grand Slam.

He was voted the ‘Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year’ and the ‘BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't know if I’m back to my best, to be honest,” said Stockdale. “It's kind of hard to say, I suppose everyone regards my best as 2018 but that was six years ago now.

“I'm a very different player to the player I was back then, I've different strengths and different weaknesses than I had back then.

“It's hard to compare the two but I feel like I’m in great form at the minute, confident on the ball, fit, fast, strong...that's as much as I'll read into it, I'm enjoying my rugby.

“About a year ago I decided to focus on stuff I was good at and really go after that. I'd got away from that, I think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, you still have to train the stuff you're not great at so they're not weaknesses but focusing on the things that might stand me apart from another winger is something I've been going after and I think it's paid dividends for me.”

As well as being a different player from six years ago Stockdale has also become a different person.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” he said. “I’m married and two kids now and how I interact with guys in the squad is very different to how I used to do it and I think, like everybody does, you grow between the ages of 22 and 28 and I’m hoping I continue to keep growing.”

Stockdale is looking forward to getting back into camp ahead of the November series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously I want to (play), don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But it doesn’t really matter to a certain degree as I’m doing what I can out on the pitch at the moment.

"I feel like I’m doing everything I can to warrant getting an opportunity.

“If it doesn’t come, it doesn’t come but, yeah, I’m feeling good.”

Stockdale was denied a first-ever career hat-trick against the Ospreys when he had a try chalked off for a forward pass in the build-up despite the conversion already being taken

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a bit unhappy to say the least,” said Stockdale. “It seems a bit crazy to me to hit the conversion and hit the restart and then get brought back for the TMO.