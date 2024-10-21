'Fit, fast, strong' Jacob Stockdale reflects on growth since 2018 explosion with Ulster and Ireland
The Ireland squad for the four Autumn Internationals will be named on Wednesday before the players jet off to Portugal for a training camp.
Stockdale has scored three tries in five Ulster appearances this season.
In the 2017/18 season the winger scored 10 tries in 18 starts for Ulster and took the international stage by storm.
In the November internationals he scored a try against South Africa and a brace against Argentina.
Stockdale won ‘Player of the Six Nations’, setting a tournament record of scoring seven tries as Ireland claimed the Grand Slam.
He was voted the ‘Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year’ and the ‘BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year’.
“I don't know if I’m back to my best, to be honest,” said Stockdale. “It's kind of hard to say, I suppose everyone regards my best as 2018 but that was six years ago now.
“I'm a very different player to the player I was back then, I've different strengths and different weaknesses than I had back then.
“It's hard to compare the two but I feel like I’m in great form at the minute, confident on the ball, fit, fast, strong...that's as much as I'll read into it, I'm enjoying my rugby.
“About a year ago I decided to focus on stuff I was good at and really go after that. I'd got away from that, I think.
“Obviously, you still have to train the stuff you're not great at so they're not weaknesses but focusing on the things that might stand me apart from another winger is something I've been going after and I think it's paid dividends for me.”
As well as being a different player from six years ago Stockdale has also become a different person.
“Oh yeah, definitely,” he said. “I’m married and two kids now and how I interact with guys in the squad is very different to how I used to do it and I think, like everybody does, you grow between the ages of 22 and 28 and I’m hoping I continue to keep growing.”
Stockdale is looking forward to getting back into camp ahead of the November series.
“Obviously I want to (play), don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But it doesn’t really matter to a certain degree as I’m doing what I can out on the pitch at the moment.
"I feel like I’m doing everything I can to warrant getting an opportunity.
“If it doesn’t come, it doesn’t come but, yeah, I’m feeling good.”
Stockdale was denied a first-ever career hat-trick against the Ospreys when he had a try chalked off for a forward pass in the build-up despite the conversion already being taken
“I was a bit unhappy to say the least,” said Stockdale. “It seems a bit crazy to me to hit the conversion and hit the restart and then get brought back for the TMO.
“Where does it end? Is it going to be at a point where we're 15 minutes later and someone says, 'oh, that try you scored earlier doesn't count any more’. Fair enough if it's forward but it needs to be called earlier.”