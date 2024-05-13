Richie Murphy will be staying with Ulster after agreeing a permanent two-year contract

Richie Murphy says he is looking forward to continuing his stay with Ulster after he has signed a two-year contract to remain in-charge of the province.

Initially brought in on an interim basis in April after Dan McFarland’s departure, Murphy has led Ulster on seven occasions - winning four and losing three.

Murphy arrived in Ulster having successfully led the Ireland U20s to two consecutive Six Nations wins as Head Coach - but this is set to be his first job in a similar role of a senior men's team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster are currently sixth in the United Rugby Championship with the top eight progressing through to the play-offs.

On confirming his role at Ulster, Murphy said: “I’m looking forward to continuing with Ulster after a very enjoyable start to my time with the club. I would like to thank all of the support staff, especially Bryn Cunningham, for helping me settle in.

“Bryn has been a big part of this process, and I would like to thank him for all his efforts in getting us to this point. It’s no secret that I was keen to stay on in the role of Head Coach with the province, as I can see what is building here at Ulster and how I can contribute to growing that in the coming years.

“We have a very talented group at Ulster and, together with a loyal and dedicated supporter base, I’m relishing the opportunity to see what we can all achieve together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim CEO of Ulster Rugby, Hugh McCaughey, said the development gives the province "stability" for the years ahead,

He stated: “We are delighted at Ulster Rugby to have Richie committed to the province for the next two seasons.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have had an insight into what Richie, the coaching staff and squad have the potential to achieve together, with today’s announcement providing the stability needed for this to continue.