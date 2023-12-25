Ulster's Iain Henderson

All four of Ulster’s home wins in the United Rugby Championship this season have been by seven points or fewer, the latest coming against Connacht last Friday night by a single point.

It’s a contrast to this time last year when Ulster were losing games by single scores to the likes of La Rochelle, Munster and Benetton.

“That was a dangerous Connacht team with their backs against the walls so we’re delighted to get the win,” said Henderson. “And we know by no means that was a perfect performance but to be able to see out a win and hold on to that leading into another big interpro will give the guys a couple of days break’ which they will be able to enjoy.

“I think it is something that a lot of players kind of learn as they get older from what was turning in from a young team a few seasons ago, the likes of James Hume and Michael Lowry have been around for a while and yes they are still young in terms of looking at the year they were born in but they are becoming more and more experienced.

“Nick Timoney, for example...they are becoming more experienced and understanding in what it takes and what it means to be able to see out these games. It is good to see and, hopefully, it will continue to be another part of their game that it will grow.”

Ulster have scored four tries from tap penalties in the last two games and it was Henderson that came up with the plan to use it instead of kicking to the corner.

“I had a chat about it to a couple of the guys...initially I thought it was a silly idea as they would just chop you, then we talked about it a bit more and we thought we could set it and try to make it work,” he said. “We’re not really sure how the refs are going to try and ref it so we’ll see. You see teams getting penalties and kicking to the corner and that’s where the idea came from.

“Why would you kick to the corner and have to get your lineout right, your jumps and your lifts right, have them contest it and be in the air for them to try to defend the maul or just tap it and go and that is where it kind of stemmed from.

“That all stems from enjoying it, having a bit of craic and having open discussions...it is exciting to be part of an environment that allows you to do that.”

Ulster travel to their oldest rivals Leinster on New Year’s Day.

“Interpros always end up being feisty, especially coming into Europe and Six Nations time and it is always a great time to be involved in them,” said Henderson. “The lads will be preparing and we’ll be getting ourselves prepped for a bit of niggle, not too dissimilar to what we saw against Connacht.”

At club level, Instonians produced a sensational performance to knock out defending Ulster Senior Cup champions Ballynahinch in the quarter-final stage by 22-21 – despite 25 places and three divisions between the sides in the All Ireland League, plus Inst having to play the last 15 minutes with 14 men following flanker Stuart Cameron’s red card.

They will now advance to a semi-final clash with Armagh.

Former European Cup winner Ian Whitten got the first try for Inst, Hinch took the lead with Connor Rankin converting his own try.

Inst hit the front against with a try from former Ulster prop Allan Whitten.

A yellow card for the visitors allowed Hinch to retake the lead, with Kiwi out half Dom Clapcott crossing and Rankin converting.

Rankin’s second converted try gave Hinch a 21-10 advantage at the break.

Former Ulster prop Schalk van der Merwe went over for Inst after the restart and it was the South African front rower that got Instonians’ fourth try from a five-metre line out.