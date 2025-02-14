Instonians coach Paul Pritchard knows the top of the table clash with Corinthians at Shaw’s Bridge (2pm kick off) will be a huge determining factor in who gains automatic promotion from Division 2A.

The Belfast side are chasing a fourth consecutive promotion and go into the game with a four-point cushion over the Corinthians with a game in hand and seeking revenge for a defeat earlier in the season in Galway.

Pritchard said: “As much as we won’t be bigging it up there is that feel to it. [To call it a] league decider is a bit strong. The other side of that is there is very little pressure on us, we’re at home and we have that game in hand. For them they have to come and get the win where the pressure is off us in that situation.

“The boys are buzzing and we have got a full squad. There are some difficult calls around selection this week, you find that when you have these big games everyone wants to be involved and that is good, and everyone is looking forward to it.

Ian Whitten in action for Instonians

“It is one that we have had pencilled in. We felt a little bit aggrieved when we lost down there having three tries disallowed and a red card which was rescinded, and we felt they got away with one down there and we’d like to try and make things right this weekend.

“Ian (Whitten, sent off in Galway) has been looking forward to this game since the Saturday we played them away.

“It is good to have that little bit of extra incentive. Most teams coming to us it is like a cup final for them with us being at the top of the table – they don’t need incentive. With a team at the top you always want to try and take that scalp.

"We have that little be of extra incentive and I think the game will be good for it on Saturday.”

Pritchard said he is wary of the threat posed by Corinthians out wide.

“They have a really good backline that can run you from anywhere. They have a few players in the backline that are on some form of contract with Connacht.

“They try to play a nicer style of rugby and want to play wide and that is what we expect, and that is what we saw down there.

“There are areas that we’ll really want to target on them. We mauled really well against them down there and we’d like to do the same again.

“It should be a good game, and I’d compare them a bit to a Queen’s team. They have quick young lads and our backline is going to have to be on it, so it should be an exciting game.”

Inst left Limerick last week with a bonus point win but the coach wasn’t entirely pleased.

“I wasn’t overly happy with the defence,” added Pritchard. “We conceded two from our own mistakes so it was only two that they sort of scored through their own attack so that was positive, and we took a lot more positives out of that than what we did against Barnhall.

“We need to cut out some of the errors in attack in certain areas of the pitch where we are just giving away scores and that has been a real focus for us this week.

“We have scored some wonderful tries for all areas of the pitch, and it is being able to manage that risk versus reward.”

Elsewere in the division there is an Ulster derby as Banbridge host Ballymena.

In the top flight City of Armagh host Terenure while Ballynahinch have Ulster winger Zac Ward available for the trip to Garryowen.