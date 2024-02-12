Malone's Nathan Burns fends off a tackle from Old Crescent's Jack O'Mahony in All-Ireland League Division 2A match at Malone. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

The 26-20 victory keeps Paul Pritchard’s side nine points clear at the top of Division 2B with only five games remaining.

Dungannon opened the scoring with a penalty from Ben McCaughey after two minutes. Instonians hit back from a counter-attack, Mark Keane put centre Bevan Prinsloo over with Ritchie McMaster adding the conversion.

Gannon won a penalty from the restart and McCaughey slotted over. After patient phase play from a lineout David Whitten crashed over and McMaster’s conversion gave Inst a 14-6 lead at the interval.

Inst had prop Alan Whitten sin-binned on 46 minutes and Dungannon took advantage with Alex Kennedy going over for a try with McCaughey converting. Inst were awarded a penalty try from a driving maul on 62 minutes which saw Dungannon’s Adam Milligan yellow-carded.

Inst got their bonus point try eight minutes later, scrum half Rhys O’Donnell fed Bradley McNamara from the base of a ruck and the full back darted over. Milligan got a late try and McCaughey’s conversion secured Gannon a losing bonus point.

In the other Ulster derby in the division, Rainey enjoyed a 27-13 bonus point win over Belfast Harlequins. The Old Boys’ tries came from Lorcan Quinn, Damien McMurray, Michael Nevin and Joel Bell and Quins remain rooted to the bottom.

Both Ulster Division 1A clubs, Ballynahinch and City of Armagh, suffered defeats in Dublin. Hinch, chasing a top spot, travelled to leaders Clontarf and went down 45-24.

Shea Storey got an early try for Hinch with Conor McKee converting before Clontarf replied with a converted try. Ulster winger Aaron Sexton got a second Hinch try with McKee adding the extras but the home side responded with their second converted touchdown to level at 14-14 going into the break. Clontarf added four tries after the break.

Armagh remain in eighth following a 32-22 reversal at UCD. After trailing 22-3, tries from Neil Faloon, Andrew Willis and Lewis Finlay – plus two Shea O’Brien conversions – levelled the scores. But the Dublin students scored a converted try and penalty.

Queen’s remain in the Division 1B regelation dog fight after a 41-10 home defeat against UCC.

Banbridge moved into the Division 2A play-off places with a stunning 42-40 comeback win over Nenagh at Rifle Park.

Robert Logan’s side were 35-7 down after 45 minutes before mounting their fightback. Tries from Tyler Ford, Adam Doherty, Matthew Laird and Peter Cromie brought Banbridge within five points of Nenagh. Former Ulster winger Rob Lyttle went over in the corner for a try and Jack Hart landed the conversion to put Bann two points up - Nenagh went up the pitch worked a drop goal opportunity but missed.

Ballymena picked up five points with a 34-31win over UL Bohs. Malone remain bottom of the table despite picking up a losing bonus point in a 23-23 home defeat against Old Crescent.