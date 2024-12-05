Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey has urged Ulster to be brave in their European opener away to defending Champions Cup holders Toulouse on Sunday afternoon.

As well as winning a record sixth European crown last season Toulouse also added the French title and with players like Anton Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Romain Namack in their backline, McCloskey knows Ulster will need to score tries if they are to be victorious in the Stade Ernest Wallon.

“I don't think this will be one of those games where we can win scoring 10, 15 points, we're going to have to score 30 or 40, so we need to play our game too,” McCloskey said.

“I don't think you can completely stop them, you can contain them.

“They've broken down the best teams in the world; for us, it's about staying in the fight, not letting them score easy tries and making them work for every point they have – make them score on the edge and not go through us.”

Toulouse are top of the French League while in comparison, Ulster sit 10th in their domestic table after four defeats in seven URC games.

McCloskey added: “We're obviously probably at different stages of our progressions. We're at the start of a rebuild, if you want to brand it as that, or a redirection of what we want to do, while they're the best team in Europe. We'll go out there and do what we can.

“I don't think anybody's expecting us to go over there and win. We'll go over there with the attitude of playing a bit of rugby, scoring as many tries as we can, stay in the game as long as possible.

"I think we can put them under some pressure because there's certainly no pressure on us.”

After a disappointing autumn in terms of game time with Ireland, McCloskey knows the Champions Cup is a chance to put himself in the shop window for the Six Nations.

“I would have loved to have played a bit more,” he said. “I suppose I'll tell you the same thing as always, lads there were playing quite well, and I have to bide my time.

“It does get frustrating after a while. thought I did well when I came on against Fiji but it's the same old story.