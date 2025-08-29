Eve Higgins says Ireland's sole focus is on the World Cup clash against Spain - rather than a potential decider against New Zealand

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has made seven changes to his starting XV for Sunday’s World Cup clash with Spain in Northampton.

Molly Scuffil-McCabe replaces Aoibheann Reilly at scrum-half, while Anna McGann is preferred to Beibhinn Parsons on the right wing.

Loosehead prop Ellena Perry, hooker Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, lock Eimear Corri-Fallon, openside flanker Claire Boles and number eight Grace Moore come into the pack.

Bemand’s side launched their Pool C campaign with a 42-14 success over Japan and will secure qualification for the quarter-finals with a second successive bonus-point win at Franklin’s Gardens.

Tighthead prop Linda Djougang is poised to win her 50th Test cap, while Sam Monaghan captains the side from the second row.

Blindside flanker Fiona Tuite is the other forward to retain a starting role.

Dannah O’Brien continues at fly-half, with centres Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton resuming their midfield partnership, Amee-Leigh Costigan holding on to the left wing position, and Stacey Flood again at full-back.

Neve Jones, Ruth Campbell and Brittany Hogan move to a bench also including Siobhan McCarthy, Sadhbh McGrath, Emily Lane, Enya Breen and Nancy McGillivray.

Co-captain Edel McMahon, who played 75 minutes last week on her return from a knee issue, Niamh O’Dowd, Reilly and Parsons drop out of the matchday 23.

Ireland conclude the pool stage on Sunday, September 7 against defending champions New Zealand in Brighton.

Centre Eve Higgins says that the squad are solely focusing on Spain – rather than a potential group decider against New Zealand a week later.

She told BBC Sport NI: "We've been very much looking at one game at a time. We are focusing on Spain, everything is on Spain this week. We're not looking ahead to New Zealand. We want to go in and get a performance again.

"Spain are an extremely hard-working team. They never give up. They fight for every inch so we know it's going to be a tough game.

"When we look back these are moments that you might never live again, playing in a World Cup, it's huge, we couldn't do it last time. They only come round every four years so it's extremely special to be in that position. so why not enjoy it."

Ireland team: S Flood; A McGann, A Dalton, E Higgins, A Costigan; D O’Brien, M Scuffil-McCabe; E Perry, C Moloney-MacDonald, L Djougang, E Corri-Fallon, S Monaghan (capt), F Tuite, C Boles, G Moore.