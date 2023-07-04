The players wore black armbands in memory of Irish teenagers Max Wall and Andrew O'Donnell after they died over the weekend while on holiday in Greece and Munster coach Greig Oliver, who tragically lost his life in a paragliding accident in Cape Town on Monday.

Oliver was in South Africa to watch his son, scrum-half Jack, while multiple members of the squad attended St Michael's College, the same school as Wall and O’Donnell.

Despite the tragic circumstances, Ireland showed immense character to run in seven tries during an emphatic victory to secure a first U20 World Championship semi-final berth since 2016 by finishing top of Group B.

Ireland U20s have qualified for the World Championship semi-finals. PIC: ©INPHO/Darren Stewart

Brian Gleeson and Gus McCarthy both picked up braces, adding to scores from Danny Sheahan, George Hadden and Andrew Osborne, while Matthew Lynch and Sam Prendergast each added three conversions apiece.

Ulster Rugby and Queen’s University forward Joe Hopes played the whole match and teammate Charlie Irvine was introduced as a second-half substitute in Stellenbosch.

Murphy’s men will now be looking to go one step further than the 2016 squad, which was captained by current senior international James Ryan and also included the likes of Jacob Stockdale, Hugo Keenan and Andrew Porter, who reached the final before losing to hosts England.

After going through the group unbeaten, Murphy was full of praise for his squad after dealing with “the most incredible circumstance” he has experienced during his coaching career.

"I am extremely proud of the group,” said Murphy. “Last night we weren't quite sure what was going to happen and whether we were going to play the game or not.

"I thought the guys came together really well today and really fronted up in what was the most incredible circumstance that I've ever experienced in 20 years of coaching.