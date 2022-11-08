The two-time British Lion hasn’t seen any action since Ulster’s URC semi-final defeat against the Stormers in June.

Henderson was training with Andy Farrell’s squad last week but was officially named in the updated panel for the Fiji clash.

It has been a frustrating start to the world cup year for Henderson, but he wants to be ready for France.

Ireland's Iain Henderson is in line to return from injury against Fiji in Dublin on Saturday. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I'm good, hands are good, knee is good – it's more the challenge of getting training load under my belt to ensure that when I get back, I don't get injured again, that's the main goal,” said Henderson

“With the season ahead, I want to be sure that I'm as fit as I can be for as much of it as possible, that's the thing at the minute.

“This time next year we'll hopefully still be going. It'll be a massive challenge, as it always is.

“Usually come May, you're thinking about getting to the end of your (provincial) season, then you've the summer tour and you're putting your feet up,” he added.

“That's really only where it's starting in a World Cup year. There's a lot of rugby to be played between now and the end of the season, both for Ulster and internationally, and then obviously there'll be a summer series before the World Cup too.

“To be able to stay fit through all that is a challenge in itself but I want to be sure myself that I've put myself in the best position to contribute as much as I can.”

After going under the knife in the summer Henderson is now hoping his injury woes are fully behind him.

“I've fractured the fusion against the bone (on his thumb) against the Bulls just after the Six Nations,” he said.

“That had been an ongoing issue but the fracture just doubled down and made it worse; that was always going to get fixed this summer.

“That was vital and needed to be given as much time as possible to heal.

“Now I would say that it’s basically 100 per cent, full contact, grip in terms of maul and the like. I've been getting on top of all that.

“It's been good so far but it's just getting the training load in now.”

Henderson has been eager to return to action as soon as possible but says the decision is won’t be his alone.

“In my head, I wanted that last South Africa game or the Munster game, that's what I've been pushing for,” he said.

"But every time I'm having that conversation I have to step back and remember what I was told on my first day of rehab: I was told then that I'd have to trust the guys and put my faith in them to make sure that what I'm doing is the right decision for me.